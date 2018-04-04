TARGET IRAN: The Neocon Zionist Plan for an Apocalyptic War in the Mideast

Key Pieces on the Global Geopolitical Chessboard Are Being Stealthily Rearranged for the Hot Phase of World War III

“This year’s extraordinary March Madness was engineered by NATO’s Operation Gladio to trigger yet another unprovoked war of aggression in the Middle East. 2018 has already seen a cascade of fabricated and provocative events that point to the New World Order globalists. The same perps are planning more false flag terrorist attacks for this April and beyond. These strategic acts of state-sponsored terrorism are being carried out by the leadership of the Zio-Anglo-American Axis in order to initiate the hot phase of World War 3. There is both a script and a schedule being strictly followed by this criminal cabal of Neocon Zionists. Each terror operation is always followed by a highly organized cover-up coordinated by the US, UK and Israeli intelligence communities, participating NATO militaries, Western mainstream media, major social network utilities, federal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as transnational corporations such as SERCO. These same co-conspirators also conduct stunningly sophisticated psyops before, during and after these black ops known variously as Operations Gladio A, B and C depending on their purpose and location.

— Intelligence Analyst and Former Military Officer

State of the Nation

The Zio-Anglo-American Axis (ZAAA) has never been so determined, yet so thwarted, to initiate a global war between the world’s nuclear powers.

Clearly, the individual and collective leadership of the most powerful nations within the Zio-Anglo-American Axis is both deranged and unhinged.

The month of March 2018 stands as a testament to just how insane the ZAAA governments have become, especially Israel’s Likud ruling party. See: Israeli Troops Kill Seven Palestinians, Wound 500 Amid Massive Border Protests

An objective analysis of the past 100 plus years indicates that these same countries have always been incorrigible warmongers. The big difference in 2018 is that the mischief makers really don’t care if the people witness their outright criminality and rampant corruption.

The Skripal Conspiracy

The workings of the government of the United Kingdom is a great place to watch this out-of-control crime spree taking place in broad daylight. The transparently contrived and false accusation by UK intelligence and law enforcement against Russia regarding the attempted murder of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia is just one of many schemes to turn the world community of nations against Putin’s government.

Russia Claims Skripal Poisoning Was Staged By UK Intelligence

First the spooks in MI6, MI5 and GCHQ conspired to frame Russia for an attempted murder of the Russian Skripals with a deadly nerve agent that likely originated at Porton Down.

Porton Down is a United Kingdom science park, situated just northeast of the village of Porton near Salisbury, in Wiltshire, England. It is home to two UK Government facilities: a site of the Ministry of Defence‘s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) – known for over 100 years as one of the UK’s most secretive and controversial military research facilities, occupying 7,000 acres (2,800 ha) – and a site of Public Health England.[1]

Then the British government deceitfully used their own criminal acts as justification to expel several Russian diplomats. Furthermore, the Brits expectedly conned the U.S. and various nations in the EU to likewise expel numerous Russian officials. US expulsion of Russian diplomats is ‘declaration of war’ – George Galloway to RT

Special Note: Not only did President Donald Trump call President Putin on March 20th to congratulate him on his landslide victory as president of Russia, he also proposed a meeting with him in the White House. Earlier in the month, the Skripals were stricken with the Novichok nerve agent which Russia says was produced by a British bioweapons laboratory. (Russia Claims Skripal Poisoning Was Staged By UK Intelligence) All the circumstantial evidence points to the great likelihood that GCHQ surveillance of White House communication picked up that Trump would attempt to meet Putin after he won the election. As a result, the UK Intelligence Community went into overdrive to draw the United States into their psyop as a way to sabotage that meeting. The British Russophobes also calculated that such a ‘brazen poisoning’ was a means to torpedo the 2018 World Cup being held in Russia, which it has subsequently done. The Brits are using this poisoning scandal to generate Russophobia worldwide, as well as to effectuate other specific preconceived outcomes. As always, British black ops like this are multi-purposeful. The Deep State globalists will do everything in their power to keep Trump and Putin apart. TPTB know that such a powerful collaboration for peace would wreck their New World Order agenda—forever.

If the world doesn’t know by now, the Brits are, indisputably, the most skilled prevaricators and provocateurs on the planet. That’s because they mastered the English language long before the rest of the humanity. Especially where it concerns executing false flags, the British intelligence community is both unsurpassed and peerless (Yes, they often work in tandem with the CIA and MOSSAD). But their real skill and long-time experience lie in falsely blaming Russia for everything they themselves are guilty of. For instance: It wasn’t Russia that tried to fix the 2016 U.S. presidential election; it was the British.

Why Russia?

#1 — Because Russia holds the key to world peace. Putin has worked assiduously to stop wars that could have been much worse. His valiant efforts are invariably met with unparalleled persecution from the Western powers. He is consistently demonized as a new ‘Hitler’ while Russia is unjustly prosecuted for baseless accusations. See: What’s really behind all the fabricated anti-Russia hysteria?

#2 — The Russian Federation also possesses the largest landmass on Earth—almost as big as Canada and the United States combined. The British have intensely coveted that resource-rich landmass for centuries; in fact, for as long as they have known how far it stretches from east to west. They even initiated the Great Game as a means of stealing and/or controlling the Russian border areas. The never-ending Great Game is actually an unending war on Russia that the Brits (and now the Americans and Israelis) refuse to abandon. Nowadays, both London and Tel Aviv use the U.S. military and/or NATO whenever it concerns poking the bear (See preceding photo).

#3 — Lastly, because the Third World War so desired by this real Axis of Evil — not Iran, North Korea and Syria — can only be staged with the full participation of Putin’s Russia. Hence, the ZAAA warmongers do all they can to entice the Kremlin into a manipulated conflict. However, Putin et al. have already been around this block. See: Putin’s Russia: Perfect Foil To The Anglo-American Axis And Their New World Order

The Kremlin is totally aware of the enormous conspiratorial plot to stage Armageddon by the Neocon Zionist warmongers. The Russian government knows every crazy lunatic within the Trump administration — both Jewish and Christian Zionists — who subscribe to the whole preposterous, yet exceedingly dangerous, Armageddon enterprise.

President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and every other major player in the Kremlin know just how profoundly misguided and ill-fated such a harebrained scheme truly is. They are equally determined to avert war by every means possible.

Only because the BRICS-aligned nations are populated by leaders who are well aware of this “Road to Armageddon” connivance have the various ZAAA machinations to trigger a Third World War been repeatedly thwarted.

Nevertheless, the extraordinary March Madness of 2018 indicates that the NWO cabal will not relent until they fulfill their most apocalyptic (and fake) prophecy known as the biblical Armageddon.

Was this year’s March Madness manufactured to set up “April Aggression”?

The Powers That Be really do prefer to stage some of their most devastating events during the month of April. In western astrology, April (and especially Aries) is ruled by Mars, the god of war. The Illuminati always consult their astrologers before they carry out any major invasion, violent attack or shocking assault.

The following list of the Illuminati’s handiwork illustrates just how much they really do like April as the month to shock the consciousness of the people. But why else is April the month of so much wanton aggression, so many false flag attacks, and so many profound assaults? See: DARK OCCULT Season of Sacrifice: March 19 thru May 1

Given the spate of obvious provocations being staged by the Zio-Anglo-American Axis against both Russia and China, it appears that the Western powers are getting ready to rumble.

In fact, there has been such a steady stream of patently false allegations leveled at Russia that the only purpose must be to soften up the mainstream media audience for naked war propaganda. Waging war by deception is always preceded by a blatant campaign of disinformation, particularly when the UK, US and Israel are behind it.

For these and other reasons, April is likely to see a dramatic uptick in all forms of outright propaganda. There are now clandestine plans afoot to start wars and conflicts on various fronts. For instance, while Trump says he will withdraw the remaining 2000 plus U.S. troops from Syria (an excellent move), he gave his tacit approval for another NATO military power — France — to take over (a terrible move). France To Send Military Forces To Syria As Trump Prepares To Withdraw; Turkey Furious

So, should hostilities in Syria heighten after an invasion by France, the many warhawks throughout the Trump administration will certainly scream for NATO intervention. And that means the ‘official’ commitment of U.S. Armed Forces. This is how they will attempt to confer a veneer of legitimacy on any US/NATO aggression? Up until now, the American military presence in Syria is well-known to be a flagrant violation of international law.

UPDATE: The Trump administration has been caught in a series of flip flops regarding U.S. military presence in Syria. What follows are 3 recent news reports which have contradicted President Trump’s plan to remove American troops from Syrian soil. There can only be one explanation for these inciting and misguided decisions—I S R A E L.

SDF CONFIRMS REPORTS THAT US ESTABLISHES MILITARY BASE IN VICINITY OF SYRIA’S LARGEST OIL FIELD

US seems to be planning to stay in Syria for a long time to “disintegrate the Syrian state” — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Trump Agrees to Keep US Troops in Syria a ‘Little Longer’

In point of fact, every U.S. military incursion into Syria is technically an act of war. Then there are the numerous war crimes committed against the indigenous peoples of the Northern Levant by U.S. Special Forces during the execution of their unceasing black ops. Most of the hostilities throughout Syria are carried out by Pentagon-led rebel armies, CIA-directed terrorist groups and State Department-supported opposition fighters.

As a matter of historical fact, no POTUS has ever declared war on Syria, so the current U.S. military occupation is unlawful. Since Congress has yet to approve any military intervention in Syria (it would be unconstitutional anyway), Trump’s troops are stationed there illegally. Curiously, the UN has refrained from addressing the legitimacy of the Syrian War. The entire General Assembly knows it was started by the Obama administration after being provoked by Hillary Clinton’s State Department. The C.I.A. and U.S. military have materially supported every phase of the warfare at the instigation of Neocon hawks like John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

The UN Security Council is well aware that it was foreign aggression that triggered and has sustained the Syrian conflict; and that it was never a civil war. Every country involved is cognizant of the stark reality that it was NATO’s Operation Gladio B which was used to carry out the Arab Spring. The only logical conclusion is that the U.S.-led NATO, with the UK leading from behind while Israel manipulates the major NATO military members, are the true warmongers. Hence, NATO is now well known as the North Atlantic Terrorist Organization throughout European military leadership and intelligence circles.

The Neocon warmongers know that the more countries they can incite to war, the greater the chance a regional conflagration will ensue. What they really need, however, is substantial involvement from both sides of the clash.

Because of these and many other serious developments, April is a pivotal month for the war-makers. They know there are unique ‘windows of opportunity’ for combat that, once closed, will be gone for good. Therefore, Trump’s best response is to do everything in his power to slow them down. We’re coming out of Syria very soon, let others take care of it – Trump

Why Armageddon? Because the power elite are going down!

The critical point here is that the power elite knows they are going down, and sooner than later. And, they know that they have only a couple of ways out of their preordained and impossible predicament.

The first is to start a world war that sufficiently terrorizes the participants as it traumatizes the spectators. This stratagem has been used from time immemorial by governments the world over to distract the populace from widespread governmental criminality, political malfeasance and official wrongdoing. In fact, there is no more effective way of diverting the attention of the citizenry than to wage war on a fictitious enemy.

Their second option is to execute a controlled demolition of the Global Economic & Financial System. While this alternative will make many folks quickly forget the ongoing globalist crime wave, it may also backfire. Because the Internet has made available so much truth about the controlling crime families, as well as the actual history of the major wars over the past two centuries, who doesn’t know the perps by name and face by now.

Were TPTB to crash the markets, particularly the stock and/or bond markets, their own corporate empires could also collapse in a day and night from the inevitable domino effect. Not only that, the jobless masses just might pick up their torches and pitchforks and make short work of you know who.

There’s nothing else that scares the power elite like people power. They know that mob mentality can degenerate very rapidly into a “French Revolution” scenario. And given the amount of extreme rage being expressed across the World Wide Web today, the victimized around the globe won’t even take time to set up guillotines or erect gallows. Consequently, the warlords and banksters who lead this international crime syndicate have no choice but to evacuate the premises. Unless, of course, they start WW3 or crash the markets first.

March Madness 2018

The following headlines represent only a small number of major events that depict the March Madness of 2018. This kind of deliberate distraction must be a cover for something quite HUGE going on in the background.

Did America’s new “Hitler Youth” just march in Washington?

AUSTIN BOMBINGS: Deep State Carries Out False Flag Attacks To Terrorize Texas

Will Governor Jerry Brown Be Arrested, Prosecuted and Imprisoned…

…for Repeatedly Violating Federal Law and Recklessly Endangering the U.S. Citizenry?

Orange County Sheriff Defies California’s Sanctuary Law

Women’s March In LA Degenerates Into Street Pornography by Lesbian Performance Artists (Video)

Why is Trump making another misguided move against Russia? Not a shred of evidence supports the UK’s patently false accusations.

John (“Bomb Iran”) Bolton, the New Warmonger in the White House

Were one to review all the wild and wacky things that took place from March 1st thru March 31, it’s clear that the mainstream media (MSM) has been completely taken over by Operation Mockingbird. In other words, nothing is released by the MSM organs of propaganda unless explicitly approved by the C.I.A.

The crucial matter here is that there is always a series of destabilizing events staged just prior to any major black operation of global import. This tactic knocks everyone off balance so that the perps can control the crime scene(s) and the narrative. The pervasive chaos and palpable anxiety create an atmosphere of unpredictability and trepidation. This is just what TPTB thrive on before they work their black magic.

KEY POINTS: It’s quite ironic that while globalists like George Soros work overtime to strip Americans of their firearms, they conduct nonstop and massive arms trafficking operations throughout the Mideast and other hotspots. The Parkland false flag school shooting was specifically carried out for this very reason–to outlaw the right to bear arms. The CIA creations of David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez are proof positive of March Madness on steroids. And these two exposed agents of Deep State are still going strong in April. Their chutzpah and hubris only intensifies by the day. Which points to something very BIG in the offing. That means that there is another OPERATION GLADIO C false flag in the works—a mammoth psyop that will take their national gun grab to the next level. The real question is whether Trump will allow himself to be used to [PRACTICALLY] void the Second Amendment.[2]

TARGET IRAN

Make no mistake about it: the Neocons are determined to carry out regime change in Iran. Every move the Zionists make in the Mideast is designed to remove the present government in Tehran.

Israel’s stated pretext for its sporadic attacks on Syria is to limit the influence of Iran near the Golan Heights. Tel Aviv is particularly wary of the buildup of Hezbollah fighters and armaments in the same area. The Israelis will commit any war crime necessary to disrupt the Hezbollah weapon distribution networks so close to their border.

The surreptitious plan to overthrow the Ayatollah and current administration has been on the drawing board for many years. Iran is the last of several countries that the Neocon Zionists vowed to conquer in their quest to establish Greater Israel. General Wesley Clark: “The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years”

The only way to properly understand the incessant “caldronizing” of the Middle East is to comprehend the true depth and breadth of the Greater Israel project.[3] It was Putin’s Russia that exposed and impeded this maniacal scheme with devastating air force attacks in 2015. Putin Goes Ballistic In Syria, Obliterates The USA’s Secret ‘Mideast Strategy’

While Iran poses the biggest threat regionally to the Greater Israel project, Russia provides military muscle to torpedo any attempts by PM Benjamin Netanyahu to expand into sovereign territories (such as Syria). Israel has repeatedly demonstrated that it will steal land and water bodies whenever they can get away with it.

Because Russia and Iran are now joined at the hip, the Western warmongers face a formidable foe. When China is added to this mutual defense alliance, it’s clear they cannot be defeated individually or collectively. Nonetheless, it is Iran that remains in their sights.

Conclusion

The world has become a very complicated and dangerous place. Now that the global village has been made very small and everything is interconnected, there’s really no way to covertly pull off a 2018 Armageddon scenario. With the Internet running at full tilt, the globalist plans for world war are being thwarted at every turn. Implementing their false flag attacks and subsequent psyops just get harder by the day.

That’s not to say the psychos in charge won’t try to blow up the Middle East! They have already shown themselves willing to destroy anything, anywhere, anytime in the interest of achieving their NWO objective of One World Government. That totalitarian superstate is about enslaving all of humanity under the rubric of one currency, one religion, and one legal system administered by communist governance and fascist dictatorship.

However, the globalists know that they must first disarm the American people. They know that there will be “a patriot hiding behind every blade of grass” should a foreign power or UN troops ever encroach on U.S. sovereignty. Therefore, the ongoing gun grab will only intensify until something gives. After all, the Purple Revolution can only begin in earnest when the Right is defenseless.

Soros-funded ‘National Gun Control Movement’ is all about starting an American civil war

Bottom Line : What will it take to sufficiently frighten the traitors? Only when the political class and corporate leadership fear We the People more than they fear their masters in Deep State will things really change in America. It’s really that simple. Which means that the American people, themselves, must take back the Republic. The POTUS is only one man; he can’t do this alone. How the people actually organize to accomplish this necessary feat is certainly subject to much discussion and debate. Nevertheless, it’s a civic task that cannot be shunned or ignored.

State of the Nation

April 3, 2018

Source

[1] Porton Down

[2] Why did Trump pick Friday evening to announce plan to ban ‘all bump stocks’?

[3] “Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East

Related Reading

Yes, the prospect of World War III is quite serious!

Glossary

Zio-Anglo-American Axis:

The Zio-Anglo-American Axis is represented, first and foremost, by the major English-speaking countries of the world: USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. The European member nations of NATO, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also closely aligned with the AAA as are all the Scandinavian countries. So are the Asian Pacific Rim nations of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar also owe their allegiance to the AAA but some of these may be changing (in red). The World Shadow Government is an ultra-secret, supranational organization which completely controls the Anglo-American Axis, as well as the European Union, NATO, among many other institutional entities which constitute the Global Control Matrix.

(Source: Vladimir Putin’s Russia: Perfect Foil To The Anglo-American Axis And Their New World ‘Order’)

___

