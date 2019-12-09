The Hidden Powers Behind the Destruction of America

The Khazarian Mafia Takes Complete

Control of the United States of America

Submitted by Revisionist Historians for World Peace

SOTN Editor’s Note: The specific threat to America is Zionist in nature — Zionism is not Judaism. While many Jews now see the distinction and are rejecting Zionism, many others have been and remain tools of Zionism, and thus, whether well-intentioned or not, are also a threat to America because of misplaced loyalties that ultimately undermine the U.S. Constitution and the Republic.

The truth is now out there like never before:

• Jewish Banking Houses and Mercantile Families (which comprise the International Banking Cartel) were directly responsible for the unlawful passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and, therefore, accountable for the stealthily engineered booms and busts that have repeatedly shocked the US economy and financially ruined the American people. The Federal Reserve Bank is the most powerful of all the central banks tasked with artificially inflating the world’s premier reserve currency and fake fiat money—the US Dollar. The petrodollar, in particular, is destined for an epic collapse. Because the Global Economic & Financial System is hardwired to the US dollar, the banksters know that when it drops like a rock, the reign of the once Almighty Dollar is finally over. This is why they are concocting the largest and longest sucker’s rally of all time at this very moment.

• The official debt of the United States government is $23.1 trillion as of December 2, 2019, which is owed to primarily foreign banking interests that are owned and/or controlled by Jewish banking families such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers. In this manner is the U.S. Corporation saddled with ever-increasing debt service payments which go right into the pockets of the member banks of the International Banking Cartel (IBC). Chief among the controlling banks is the Bank for International Settlements headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. However, the most predatory and usurious IBC banking institutions are located in the Financial District in the City of London as well as on Wall Street in New York City. Paris, Frankfort, Brussels, Luxembourg, Rome, Madrid, Milan and other Black Nobility financial strongholds are also home to the IBC crime syndicates.

KEY POINT: The Italian Mafia and the Khazarian Mafia have always been joined at the hip. The Italian bankers of the Black Nobility were primarily Jewish; however, there was a lot of intermarriage with the indigenous Catholic noblemen. These purely political marriages of convenience took place regularly to establish a covert culture whereby the court Jews could thrive under the radar, which they did particularly in Rome and in the wealthy northern Italian enclaves.

(Source: COUP-IN-PROGRESS: Pelosi, the Mafia and the Black Nobility)

• The Israeli Government, working in tandem with the Chicago Jewish Mafia and Zionist-controlled Military-Industrial Complex, ordered the assassination of President John F. Kennedy which was actually carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency. There were several reasons why the Khazarian Mafia killed Kennedy, each of which represented a direct threat by JFK to the global power structure bankrolled by the International Banking Cartel. As a matter of historical fact, the Zionist perps went so far as to circulate “Wanted for Treason” leaflets all over Dallas during the week of Kennedy’s assassination. Furthermore, Vice-President Lyndon B. Johnson, a crypto-Jewish politico, was the point-man in the White House overseeing the assassination plot and especially the cover-up. See CHICAGO SUPERMOB: The Jewish Mafia That Killed Kennedy

• The false flag terrorist attacks carried out on September 11, 2001 were ordered by the International Banking Cartel, overseen by the Khazarian Mafia headquartered in Tel Aviv, and coordinated with Neocon Zionists in Washington, D.C. This well-planned terror operation was carried out to (i) declare the bogus War on Terror, (ii) establish the Stasi-like Department of Homeland Security and (iii) pass the unconstitutional Patriot Act. Each of these events was designed to further strip Americans of their rights and liberties, as well as to lay the groundwork for a future war against the Patriot Movement. There are no other treasonous acts of terrorism which have so prepped the US government to wage a war on its own citizenry. The many Jewish traitors know they have nowhere to run but Israel when these truths are generally known, so they have locked the whole place down until their next big move. See: INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE CONFIRMS: 9/11 was both an “Inside Job” and “Mossad Job”

• Not only the state-sponsored 9/11 black operation, but also the Oklahoma City bombing, Virginia Tech massacre, Las Vegas mass shooting, Sandy Hook hoax, Parkland Florida staged shooting and many other mass casualty events were ordered by the International Banking Cartel. In point of fact, all of the Operation Gladio-style mass shootings were meticulously planned to achieve certain goals such as draconian gun control measures legislated either statewide and/or nationwide. The reality is that Terrorism, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the International Banking Cartel inasmuch as it takes a LOT of money to pay for these highly consequential black ops and never-ending psyops.

• The massive and ever-growing Military-Industrial Complex is fundamentally a Jewish bankster creation headquartered in Chicago which systematically starts forever wars in order to maintain and/or increase the enormous revenues streams taken (read: stolen) from the U.S. Treasury. The MIC, in collusion with the National Security State, represents the most powerful force and multi-corporate entity in the world today. The Military-Industrial Complex is truly the 800-pound gorilla that sits wherever it wants to throughout the world community of nations. Wherever it throws its weight around is left with a dystopian post-apocalyptic wasteland. The forever wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, Sudan, Somalia, etc. are just a few egregious examples of transparent MIC warmongering,

• This particular tribe of moneychangers and merchants learned long ago that whoever controls the media controls the society, the nation and the world. Toward that end, the entire mainstream media (MSM) in the USA is completely controlled by Jewish money and investment. So are all the top positions of the MSM occupied by Jewish CEOs, CFOs and COOs as well as Presidents and Board Directors. Because their Khazarian Mafia masters and handlers are essentially in charge of the CIA’s Mockingbird Media, they all realize that any serious transgressions against The Company (aka the C.I.A.) will occur on pain or death, or worse.

*Please click HERE to enlarge.

• Even more significantly, all of Big Tech and Big Social Media corporations are run by members of the Jewish Tribe. Almost all of the Big Social Media start-ups are commandeered by Jewish college kids who have been given stolen proprietary information and/or patents by attorneys or other covert agents of DARPA, the C.I.A. or DIA. The IPOs are then managed in such a way so as to guarantee immediate billionaire status to these mind-controlled puppets who are then easily kept on the CIA reservation under threat of losing everything. The notorious Mark Zuckerberg, just like Bill Gates, is just one of many Jewish fake whiz kids who was set up from the start with stolen technology to autocratically lead a major media company for his C.I.A. masters. Ditto that for Google’s Jewish founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin among several other tech founders.

• What needs to be said about the ironclad control that Jews have always exerted over Hollywood from the very beginning? Every major studio in Tinseltown was founded by Jewish entrepreneurs who originally hailed from Eastern or Central Europe if not Russia. Even a cursory examination of all the most successful CEOs and presidents, directors and producers, screenwriters and film editors, actors and actresses, cinematographers and directors of photography, as well as talent agents and scouts, will prove that Hollyweird is a fundamentally Jewish industry from the top down and bottom up. By the way, there’s a very good reason why the Jews established and continue to run Hollywood as follows: “Hollywoodism: Jews, Movies and the American Dream”.

• Big Pharma is almost entirely owned and operated by Jewish families, stockholders, investors, hedge funds, etc. The Pharmaceutical Industry is dominated by various Jewish Crime Families such as the Sacklers, who were just forced into bankruptcy because of their obscene profiting from the nationwide opioid epidemic. It is primarily Jewish physicians, scientists, lawyers, lobbyists and politicos who are also at the forefront of the deadly and destructive Super-Vaccination Agenda. The deplorable state of the National Healthcare System, and particularly the Obamacare con job, are both the handiwork of the International Banking Cartel. The ever-increasing exorbitant healthcare costs represent a staggering 10% of the nation’s GDP as well as an immense revenue stream into the IBC coffers. Not only that, but the unconstitutional imposition of Obamacare permitted the globalists to implement a HUGELY subversive piece of their NWO agenda. See Obamacare: The Hidden Agenda

• Whenever “trillions” go missing from the Pentagon, DoD or any other organ of the U.S. Federal Government, it’s always announced by Jewish comptrollers, accountants or other administrators who have no explanation for the unparalleled grand larcenies. Even those directly responsible for these grand thefts somehow completely escape prosecution or avoid scrutiny from even the IG. In this way, the Jewish banksters have conditioned the American people to accept “missing trillions” as business as usual whenever it concerns US government bookkeeping. See: $21 Trillion of US Government Undocumented Transactions This particular type of peacetime plundering and pillaging of the American people represents the largest ongoing heist in world history.

• The vast and complex web of interlocking directorships that predominate throughout Corporate America are populated with business magnates and VIPs who work directly for hidden Jewish banking interests. Serial corporate criminals such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, Monsanto, BP, Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc. are all run by mostly Jewish (or crypto-Jewish) CEOs and Boards of Directors. Likewise, these corporate entities are effectively owned by Jewish institutional investors which possess the majority ownership in the form of both equities and debt instruments. Of course, the Jewish bankster-aligned Boards of Director are always interlocking and marching in lockstep according to the New World Order globalist agenda.

• The many “ISMs” that plague American society today, which are purposefully used to contrive wedge issues that are driven deeply into the heart of the body politic, have been manufactured by Jewish intellectuals, academics, writers, philosophers, thought leaders, social scientists and political reformers. For example, the most societally destructive of these ISMs is Cultural Marxism, a highly divisive and devastating social theory and critical philosophy painstakingly developed by the Frankfurt School which was associated with the Institute for Social Research at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. This extremely deceptive and perfidious movement was populated exclusively by Jewish intellectuals whose primary purpose was to construct a blueprint for the complete takeover of Western civilization, which they have practically done. Other repugnant philosophies, movements and ISMs originated by similar groups of Jewish intellectuals and thinkers include Communism, Fascism, Bolshevism, Socialism, Capitalism, Feminism Trangenderism, as well as the prevailing worldwide regime of Political Correctness that’s currently destroying societies everywhere. The same groups are also the most aggressive in strategically hurling slurs and slanders of racism, sexism, homophobicism, ageism and, of course, their favorite calculated aspersion—anti-semitism.

KEY POINT: There is no greater threat to the American Republic than the slowly rising tide of bolshevism. The following excerpt provides vitally important history and relatively unknown present context for the dire state of affairs shaping up throughout these once United States of America.

“The Bolshevik Revolution in Russia also saw years of increasing violence and engineered chaos prior to March of 1917. Just like the Democrat Party has perpetrated since 2016, the Bolsheviks manufactured more and more political mayhem and violent events before the hot phase of the incorrectly named ‘Russian Revolution’. It was, as a matter of historical fact, not a Russian civil war; rather, it was a Bolshevik Revolution initiated and funded by the International Banking Cartel headquartered in London, New York City and Frankfurt. The foreign-controlled leadership of that staged revolution was comprised of Ashkenazi Jewish banksters whose only interest was conquering the Russian Motherland in order to exploit its natural resources and enslave the citizens, which they did for well over 70 years. There is a similar communist plot now afoot in the USA where Deep State is creating an environment of national pandemonium by using Gladio false flag mass shootings, CIA-directed coup attempts and society-destroying Cultural Marxism. These and several other means are being deliberately utilized to divide and conquer the American people into two camps who are now fighting a cold civil war. Once the hot phase of this intensifying Purple Revolution begins, the Left will release their hidden bolsheviks in every city across the 50 states. This major move will not be made until the level of societal disorder and governmental anarchy is so great that the populace is unable to muster up a meaningful response. It’s of paramount importance to understand that the relentless acts of state-sponsored terrorism, to include the devastating geo-terrorism, are really stealth attacks on the U.S. citizenry and their property. In other words, the hot civil war has already begun in earnest yet very few are even aware they are under withering assault. This is exactly how the bolsheviks did it in Russia during the lead-up to war in 1917 and beyond.” (Source: THE “CASSANDRA PROPHECY”: Everything Changes After Election Day 2020)

• Perhaps the greatest infiltration of the American Republic by these ultra-liberal, treacherous traitors concerns the total takeover of the nation’s educational system. In so doing, these cultural marxists have exerted truly terrible influences on the young, impressionable minds that attend Pre-K, Kindergarten, Elementary Schools and High Schools across the country. Of course, these same radical Leftists and educational anarchists have already taken over the public university systems in all 50 states, as well as many private colleges and universities. These academic usurpations are accomplished via various financial controls and measures, especially through the shrewd manipulation of federal funding criteria, the federal school loan program and charitable contributions to university endowments. They know that whoever makes the biggest donations decides what will, and what will not be, taught in the institutions of higher learning.

• All of the arts, both performing arts and fine arts, have in fact long been taken over by the Jewish banksters for the very same reasons that all media was captured. This crafty process of co-option and exerting control began in earnest with the establishment of the Federal Reserve System since whoever holds the purse strings dictates the artistic content. Just ask any pop musical artist or painter or sculptor or dancer or opera singer or photographer who controls their destiny and they will tell you it’s either their Jewish agent or Jewish talent agency. In this way, they exert absolute control over content so that it never offends their own Jewish sensibilities as it always advances their clandestine cultural marxist agenda. This is why nearly all TV programming has rapidly deteriorated to unprecedented levels of sexual depravity and social degradation, moral turpitude and spiritual debasement, political corruption and artistic degeneracy.

• Even the Global Warming hoax and Climate Change scam have been carefully coordinated across the planet by the same Ashkenazi banksters. For it is only by the financial means provided by the International Banking Cartel that such an immense scheme of mass deception could have ever been initiated in the first place. That IBC-controlled project is by far the largest commercial venture of all time, dwarfing even World War II which was another extraordinary boon to the Zionist war profiteers. The preceding Great Depression was also the pet project of the biggest banking crime syndicates located in both IBC headquarters of London and New York City. Now these same banksters are looking to collapse the entire planetary civilization via climate fear-mongering prior to enforcing their New World Order in the interest of making more money than ever. Conducting such a controlled demolition of the GE&FS will also allow them to eliminate hard money in favor of a digital or crypto-currency. The banksters enormous debt loads will also be erased. See: CLIMATECHANGEgate: The Global Criminal Conspiracy Hatched by the International Banking Cartel to Rule the World

• Drug trafficking, arms trafficking and human trafficking are three of the most profitable of the preferred businesses overseen by the International Banking Cartel. Each of these illicit enterprises is run out of their national headquarters located in Israel. It could even be said that the apartheid state of Israel was set up as a rogue criminal nation where all sorts of criminal enterprises could be run without fear of exposure since everyone is in on the take. For example, the only reason why Israel’s military muscle — the U.S. Armed Forces — still occupies Afghanistan is to protect the poppy fields for their lucrative drug-trafficking businesses run out of Tel Aviv. Likewise, the forever wars are perpetuated by the IBC in order to conduct arms trafficking for the warring nations and their armaments suppliers. As for the burgeoning trade in human slaves, and especially child sex slaves, this major money-maker also provides HUGE and quick profits because of the rich and powerful who can’t get enough. Lastly, the pornography industry is similarly controlled by the same tribe and it is the most watched content on the Internet today. Porn addiction is now the greatest addiction in the world by purposeful design as it will likely be in the years ahead.

• Of particular concern, presently, is the mammoth global gambling casino that wraps around the world like a money-sucking octopus. It’s no wonder that all of the casino resorts in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Macau and other gambling centers are owned and operated by agents (such as the zealous Zionist Sheldon Adelson) of the International Banking Cartel. These gambling operations also provide countless opportunities to develop other illicit businesses such as prostitution, extortion, weapons and drug dealing, as well as some legitimate enterprises looking to evade taxes. Perhaps the most important function of the gambling industry worldwide is to provide critical money-laundering services for so much illegal cash generated from the IBC’s outlawed business activities.

• Even the IMPEACHMENTgate scandal is being overseen by the International Banking Cartel and its many treasonous agents within the U.S. Congress. There are so many Jewish congressional leaders and false witnesses, such as Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Chuck Schumer, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Gordon Sondland and Maria Yovanovitch, colluding with each other in the dubious impeachment process that some have stated IT’S A JEW COUP! The irrational drive to wrongfully impeach President Trump reflects the sheer blackmail and bribery power of the IBC explained here: PEDOGATE: Pandora’s Box Has Been Opened for Deep State and the C.I.A.

KEY POINT: There are highly concealed reasons why Adam Schiff was installed as the chief impeachment inquisitioner. Not only does his Hollywood district expose him to all sorts of Pedogate blackmail, his bloodline predisposes him to an extreme bias against Russia and, therefore, against Trump. See: The Secret Back Story Behind the Outright Treason of Adam Schiff

• The truth of the matter is that virtually the entire U.S government, especially the Congress, is inordinately beholden to Israel. Both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives demonstrate more loyalty to an apartheid state in the Middle East than to upholding the U.S. Constitution. Not only are many Congressmen dual US-Israeli citizens, numerous elected representatives are voted into office solely because of their zeal in sustaining their Pro-Israel Loyalty Oath. Truly, virtually every organization inside the Beltway is controlled directly or indirectly by the rich and powerful Jewish Lobby and/or numerous Israeli pressure groups. The vastly disproportionate influence in the affairs of the United States exerted by International Jewry is the single greatest reason for the U.S. Military starting so many unprovoked wars of naked aggression. Which is also why the USA is so hated worldwide by nations large and small. That so much American blood and treasure is sacrificed and wasted, respectively, for a recklessly rogue nation and terrorist state is simply beyond comprehension … … … unless you follow the money!

KEY POINT: For serious Internet researchers and historical investigators What follows is a ‘The Motherlode of Jewish Lists’ –– Everything you ever wanted to know about Jewish control of American society.

The best way to “follow the money” is to start with those central banks that comprise the International Banking Crime Syndicate which are the front institutions for the much more surreptitious International Banking Cartel. As follows:

Conclusion

Of all the ISMs created by International Jewry, clearly the most dangerous is communism, which eventually transmogrifies into bolshevism wherever it’s set loose. However, it is the International Banking Cartel that funds all the operations that create so much chaos through regime changes and color revolutions, civil wars and warmongering worldwide. The enforcement arm of the IBC has always been the exceedingly violent Khazarian Mafia. The KHAZARIAN MAFIA: You Don’t Know, What You Don’t Know!

The whole world watched last century as Russia was morphed into the communist Soviet Union for over 70 years where the nation was transformed into the largest concentration camp in the world as described in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago.

That national catastrophe was then followed by the transformation of China into the communist state of the People’s Republic of China. How could such a rapid takeover of a country the size of China — from within — take place except by way of a highly organized communist plot.[1]

Two of the largest nations on Earth were conquered so easily by bolshevik movements only because they were funded and financed, armed and supplied, recognized and legitimized by the International Banking Cartel.

Because the attention of the American people has been so dramatically directed to the Soviet threat over many decades and up to this very day, much energy and many resources have been generated to sustain that false narrative. There really is no Russian bear waiting to gobble US up. Nonetheless, because of the ever-repeated Red Scare by America’s political class, this country may fall prey to the notion that “you become what you focus on”. That’s where the communist Democrats come in with their seditious Purple Revolution.

Rather than a Russian threat, what there really is, however, is a very powerful and wealthy group of political fanatics and religious fundamentalists known as Jewish and Christian Zionists who have always wanted to vanquish the Russian Motherland in order to steal all of its natural resources, hijack its industrial base, control its state assets and enslave its citizens.

The International Banking Cartel perpetrated a similar overthrow scheme in Cuba with similar success just as they plan for the American Republic.[1] Hence, the formation of the USSR, PRC and Communist Cuba through bolshevik violence ought to serve as a cautionary tale for what the International Banking Cartel has in store for their future USSA.

The whole world now watches and waits to see if the American Republic will become a victim of a full-blown bolshevik revolution. Certainly, there are now many armed bolsheviks within the nation’s borders whose presence was only made possible by the same Jewish and crypto-Jewish Democrat cadre of coup plotters who have treasonously kept the borders open and unlawfully welcomed countless illegal aliens with open arms. This ongoing criminal conspiracy is undoubtedly the greatest act of treason in U.S. history by the same closeted-communist politicians who are hellbent on impeaching Trump. Here’s that subversive plot in all of its stark details:

Bottom Line : “The Hidden Hand Behind Every Global Criminal Conspiracy and Majorly Distracting Scandal” is the International Banking Cartel. However, there is an over-arching goal for each and every one of these disruptive events designed to cultivate a conducive environment for Ordo ab chao. The ultimate objective, of course, is nothing short of total dominion over the Earth. See: STRATFOR Chief Reveals Secret Zio-Anglo-American Plot For World Domination

Revisionist Historians for World Peace

December 6, 2019

Source

[1] Communist China was created by Jewish infiltrators working for the International Banking Cartel

References

Who is the International Banking Crime Syndicate that controls the world?

Jewish Power, Zionist Control, Ashkenazi Domination, Khazarian Terror and Hebrew Influence Throughout History: Key Book References & Video Sources

Recommended Viewing

Graphic Display of Democrat Corruptocrats Using Government Resources to Outright Lie to and Deceive the American People (Video)