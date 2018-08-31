PAPAL PEDOGATE: An Epic Scandal Consumes the Vatican and Incriminates Pope Francis

Jorge Mario Bergoglio: The Rise and Fall of Pope Francis

The Vatican is currently mired in the greatest scandal in the history of the Papacy of Rome.

Pope Francis himself now finds himself in an ever-intensifying existential crisis of his own making. This unprecedented papal predicament is clearly the result of a profound personal, professional and spiritual crisis.

Pope Francis officially became the Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on 13 March 2013. His extremely serious problems within the Holy See began on the very same day, as they continue to plague him as they do parishes throughout the global Church.

Zero tolerance for pedophile priests

One of Francis’s first proclamations to the worldwide Catholic congregation was a “zero tolerance” policy being implemented toward all pedophile priests, bishops and cardinals.

KEY POINT: That such a much-needed policy even had to be instituted in the first place is quite shocking in light of the central mission of the Roman Catholic Church. Catholic children being ministered by priests were instead being sexually abused and scandalized in all sorts of sordid ways.

Rather than following through with his stated policy in a forthright and responsible manner, Pope Francis appears to have enabled the same criminal pattern of behavior. This is especially true where it concerned the bishops, arch-bishops and cardinals in key positions throughout the major Catholic countries.

From the first day that Francis took up residence in Vatican City, he apparently chose to become part of the problem — the priest pederasty problem — rather than a part of the solution. This pedophile priest problem is by far the most serious matter in church history, in papal history, and perhaps in the history of all religions from time immemorial.

In view of this steadily unfolding catastrophe, a gathering storm has been forming around the globe since March of 2013, while the Perfect Storm is about ready to blow right through the Vatican in 2018.

Virtually every conservative commentator on this subject has made the same observation, that the Pope more stealthily and more surreptitiously continued the very same policies of his predecessors.

Herein lies the extraordinary plight of Pope Francis.

He presented the image of a modern-day Saint Francis by taking is name, who is a beloved Italian saint well-known for taking care of the destitute and downtrodden, the weak and powerless, the elderly and the young, the sick and oppressed in society. In this fashion did Pope Francis become the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing, wittingly or unwittingly. Is there a worse image for the “shepherd of the Catholic flock” to take on?

No, there certainly isn’t!

The very execution of such a papal ruse foreshadows the extremely trying times ahead of the Roman Pontiff. God will not be mocked. Popes should not play politics on the international stage in the first place, and certainly not on the side of psychopathic globalists. The Roman Pontiff’s reprehensible leadership during the most turbulent period the Church has ever experienced has essentially destroyed the integrity of the entire institution. For the sacred covenant between congregant and priest has been irreparably damaged, just as the relationship between the Pope and his people has been forever frayed.

The Roman Curia

There’s no question that the Roman Curia also bears great responsibility for this unparalleled religious train wreck. After all, “the Roman Curia is the group of administrative institutions of the Holy See and the central body through which the Roman Pontiff conducts the affairs of the universal Catholic Church.” How could the highest ranking prelates in the Roman Catholic institution ever permit this outrageous situation to get so terribly out of hand… … … except by purposeful design?

Likewise, the entire College of Cardinals is significantly responsible for this [ONGOING] scourge against our children. Was there not a single one to demand an immediate cessation of the rampant child sexual abuse by countless priests taking place in dioceses across the planet? Not one stepped forward to courageously confront an endemic sickness of the clergy that deeply scared, and in some cases killed, innocent children who trusted priests.

What makes this crime against humanity so heinous and unacceptable is that the Magisterium — the teaching authority of the Roman Catholic Church — rails against every form of sexual sin and perversion, as it should. And at the very same time the bishops and cardinals are craftily shifting offending priests around dioceses so that they can continue in their church ministries involving defenseless children.

In some of these cases, it has been proven that the bishops themselves had a history of perpetrating child sexual abuse when they were priests. Because of this, they were quite sympathetic to the younger pedophile priests and willing to do anything to protect them, as well as protect the reputation of the Church, above all else.

This critical date point represents the central organizing principle of the Papacy’s historical response to this massive child sexual abuse scandal. That Mother Church must be protected at all costs was the institutional mantra going back centuries. Not only that, but the child victims were all expendable and not worthy of being safeguarded by the Church. How unbelievably callous and cruel!

There is no doubt that the sad plight of the predominantly young boys was due to the inherent patriarchal culture of the Roman Catholic Church. Also known as the original Patriarchy of Western Civilization, it simply doesn’t get more male dominated than the Roman Curia. These cardinals, archbishops and bishops represent a patriarchal force so powerful and pervasive that, for many centuries, no other institution could match their overwhelming influence on human life on Earth.

As they say, “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

And there’s no better example than the utter impunity with which

Catholic priests abused children and bishops routinely misused their

authority to protect the transgressors.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio aka Pope Francis

The papal tenure of Pope Francis represents a Shakespearean tragedy of truly epic proportions.

His is a story that did not begin well at all if the press accounts of what happened in Argentina when Fr. Jorge Bergoglio was Jesuit provincial are true. See: Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio and Argentina’s

Since Jorge Mario Bergoglio is the central figure in this rapidly unfolding “PAPAL PEDOGATE”, it’s imperative that we take a very close look at his personal history and bloodline.

First, it’s of paramount importance to understand that Francis is of northern Italian ancestry. His father was an accountant born in the town of Asti which is located in the Piedmont region of northeastern Italy near Turin; his mother was Genoese. There are five primary cities which define the secret history of this highly influential area — Genoa, Turin, Venice Milan, Florence and Bologna. Each of these played an integral role in the evolution of the Black Nobility during the post Marco Polo period.

“Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born in Flores, Buenos Aires City, one of the five children of Mario José Bergoglio, an Italian immigrant railway worker born in Portacomaro (Province of Asti) in Italy’s Piedmont region, and his wife Regina María Sívori, a housewife born in Buenos Aires to a family of northern Italian (Piedmontese-Genoese) origin. Bergoglio’s sister María Elena told reporters decades later that her father often said that “the advent of fascism was the reason that really pushed him to leave” Italy.”

Source: Pope Francis

Many key members of the Black Nobility emigrated to the major metro areas that were also power centers around the world in order to cement their command over and control of the planetary civilization. They did this by taking over the banking systems of every major national economy in the world. Those who reside at the pinnacle of the peak of the world power pyramid did not do this, the international banking cartel which they lord over did.

This latest takeover of the monetary system began in earnest in the late 1200’s — first in Italy and then all of Europe — and was staged from their launchpad of Northern Italy. The House of Medici was a banking family founded in Milan in 1230 that accelerated this essentially corporate monopolization of the money supply worldwide during the 15th centuries. Their primary vehicle by which they projected their financial power and economic prowess was the Papacy which they completely controlled.

KEY POINTS: It’s true that the world’s first corporations were incorporated in these very same Northern Italian cities—Genoa, Venice and Milan. These same corporations both inspired and funded the Italian renaissance. However, it has been said that “if the devil himself were to enter a single entity in order to carry out his evil deeds, there is none better suited than the CORPORATION”. For it is the CORPORATION that has been used for centuries to sow seeds of chaos and confusion the world over. Frankfort and London ultimately succeeded Northern Italy as home to the Black Nobility’s international banking syndicate as manifested by the incorporation of the British East India Company in 1600 and Rothschild banking family in the 1700s. The roots of the Black Nobility go back to the Babylonian Brotherhood and before that, the Egyptian Moneychangers, who trace their origins to the “priestly technocracy” responsible for the sinking of Atlantis.

Bergoglio’s parents made their way to Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina—the very heart of the capital city. They were fleeing the fascist rule of Benito Mussolini which may have been instrumental in pushing the young Jorge toward a socialist and/or communist mindset. Having been a spearhead of the Jesuit’s revolutionary philosophy of Liberation Theology in South America, it seems that his parent’s experience is what radicalized him. Even though his parents were of modest means, they seemed to live quite well in Argentina, perhaps by being well taken care of by their Italian sponsors (e.g. Black Nobility).

What is quite noteworthy about Jorge’s rapid ascension to the papacy is that the Society of Jesus was famous throughout its history for shunning the position of Bishop of Rome. Even their written codes forbid a Jesuit from becoming Pope, the ex officio leader of the worldwide Catholic Church. Nevertheless, one day in 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio found himself elected Pope by a papal conclave of the College of Cardinals. That this highly unexpected result occurred in the wake of the first papal resignation in Church history by Pope Benedict made his rise to power all the more mysterious and dubious.

Of course, knowing that the Black Nobility has always chosen and controlled the apostolic successor of Saint Peter makes the selection of Bergoglio quite predictable. Especially in light of the wholesale destruction of Europe via mass immigration from the Middle East and Africa, these monumental developments are not surprising at all. Clearly, there has been a clandestine and mighty force operating behind the scenes with the capability of destroying the entire Continent and beyond. Only the Black Nobility could accomplish such a feat…with the help of the Vatican, of course.

Just like Barack Obama, who was a Manchurian Candidate installed as POTUS by the Rothschild banking syndicate (using George Soros dirty money) in tandem with the British Crown and London Intelligence Community, Bergoglio was similarly put into the papacy. Piggybacking as he did on Obama’s open borders policy, Pope Francis has made mass immigration and open borders the centerpiece of his reign. So much so in fact that he was provided a joint session of the U.S. Congress to pitch the need for American leaders at every level to embrace unbridled immigration across the USA. See: Pope Francis addresses Joint Session of Congress—Full Speech (Video)

KEY POINT: If the preceding video of Pope Francis demonstrates one thing, it’s that pushing the globalist agenda of multiculturalism and unchecked immigration is his number one priority. He spent the entire talk attempting to convince Congress about the virtues of accepting every illegal alien and economic immigrant who unlawfully crosses the southern border. At the same time, the city-state known as the Vatican is fully surrounded by a massive and high stone wall as well as protected by the Pontifical Swiss Guard at every point of entry.

Pope Francis is a high-profile New World Order salesman

The only good conclusion that can be drawn from the Pope’s zeal in promoting mass immigration for nations large and small is because he is working directly for the NWO globalist cabal. The very centerpiece of the New World Order agenda is the swift and sure destruction of national sovereignty and territorial boundaries. In this way, a One World Government can be more easily foisted upon the world community of nations.

That a Roman Pontiff would insert himself so aggressively into the 2016 U.S. presidential election is inconceivable. Not only did Pope Francis do that, he played the Obama-aligned Pontiff and communist partisan in a manner never witnessed in papal history. Some have even suggested that the Pope actively conspired with the Democratic leadership to prevent a Trump victory. See: Did the Pope conspire with the Democratic Party against Donald Trump?

Others have asserted that Pope Francis has collaborated with the likes of George Soros and Hillary Clinton to create the current immigration crisis in both the U.S. and Europe. Even Italy has suffered greatly throughout this unrelenting immigration crisis. In so doing he also caused a revolutionary upheaval throughout Italy which has brought about a nationalist government after so many globalist technocrats dominating Rome. Popes simply do not act this way unless compelled (or coerced to do so).

Therefore, the $64,000 is: Who is coercing Pope Francis to act in such an un-Popelike manner, and what do they possess on him that makes him so vulnerable to blackmail or bribery? After five and a half long years of extreme and shockingly un-Catholic conduct, it’s clear that Pope Francis is a Trojan horse of the highest order. One ex-Jesuit has pointed out with credible evidence that Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen by the rogue CIA to literally destroy the Roman Catholic Church. And he has done just that with one scandal after another.

The real scandal concerning the advocacy of illegal immigration within countries that are already overwhelmed is the true reason behind it. The Roman Catholic Church receives considerable funding for the refugee resettlement program in the United States. For example the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops received $91 million from the Obama administration. Many other European countries also provide funding to various Catholic charities that provide assistance for their enormous refugee populations.

This is why Italy was for years the key cog in the refugee transport business from both North Africa and the Middle East to mainland Europe. Because church attendance has dropped so precipitously throughout the European Union, as donations have, the Church now relies heavily on government funding in a variety of forms. Without these annual infusions of taxpayer’s money by countries overwhelmed by refugees, the cash flow of the Vatican would be substantially impaired.

This is also why the Pope never speaks truth to power by demanding that the presidents and prime ministers of the warmongering Anglo-American Axis nations cease and desist from starting so many wars.[1] Pope Francis zealously advocates that all countries be willing to receive an unending flow of refugees and immigrants but conveniently never addresses the obvious root cause of the problem—W A R ! Instead of working to stop the wars, the Vicar of Jesus Christ on Earth seeks to keep the pipelines open and flowing with the inevitable war refugees and the economic immigrants resulting from destroyed cities and devastated farmlands.

In both cases — the US and the EU — war is at the root of the immigration problems. Albeit, there are different kinds of war raging on different continents and in different nations; nevertheless, it is war that is driving the indigenous peoples from their lands as never before. As the USA wages its fake War on Drugs throughout Mexico and South America, Washington also instigates and prosecutes wars across the Middle East, North Africa and the Russian border countries.

(Source: The Global Immigration Crisis Is The Direct Result Of WAR

When human trafficking becomes a RICO racket

Both widespread war and the mass exodus that often takes place in the wake of such armed conflicts and state-sponsored terrorism create the ideal circumstances for human trafficking to occur. The whole world witnessed this highly organized criminal activity throughout the wars in Iraq, Libya and Syria. In point of fact, the real horrors of war involve the trafficking of children for sex slavery and work slavery to the highest bidders. Of course, women are also sold into sex slavery, and many others are imprisoned in baby-making factories for you know what.

Perhaps the most repugnant purpose of these engineered wars is to create an immediate market in organ and tissue trafficking. The black market for fresh blood also sees an uptick during business around active battlefields as does the demand for adrenochrome that is taken from powerless kidnapped children.

Is it possible that Pope Francis is a part of this monstrous conspiracy to perpetuate wars for these and other odious criminal rackets?

Corporate spoils of war–assets, slavery, and pedophilia

Warlord banker lobbyists providing politician’s their secret desires

Charities as the richest false flags of all

Imperialism and human trafficking in government agencies

Catholic charities complicit with human trafficking and pedophilia

Source: Who or What is the Whore of Babylon?

PAPAL PEDOGATE

Given the Pope’s stunningly negligent response to the multi-decade Catholic pederasty scandal in countries everywhere, it appears that he really is a part of a NWO scheme to subjugate whole nations after they are effectively destroyed.

Chile is just one country that is exceedingly angry with the Pope’s response to the nationwide pedophilia problem in the priesthood. See: All 34 Bishops In Chile Suddenly Resign Over “Absolutely Deplorable” Pedophile Priest Scandal In fact, the Pope was forced to make a special trip to Chile in order to deal with the scandal and only ended up inflaming it beyond repair. Never has an entire populace been so disillusioned with papal failure of leadership. Pope Francis Unusually Isolated in Chilean Priest Sex-Abuse Scandal

That the third highest ranking official in the Vatican will be tried for child sexual abuse is just too incredible to comprehend, particularly on the watch of a pope who vowed to stamp out such abhorrent behavior. Not only is Cardinal George Pell (Jorge also translates to George) to be tried in Australia for several sex crimes committed years ago, he was recruited to his current position — Cardinal, Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy — by Francis himself.

Then there is Ireland— once a fiercely Roman Catholic nation. Not only did Ireland close its embassy to the Vatican, the pope’s recent visit there to apologize for so many years of sexual abuse occurred with extraordinary rancor. (See: Pope Francis Faces Arrest While Thousands of Irish Poor Families, Children Jailed) It was headlines like this that really soured the Irish on their traditional Catholic faith: Banished Babies: The Secret History of Ireland’s Baby Export Business

Then there is the appalling exposé that recently made the headlines concerning the Pedocrime wave that washed over the state of Pennsylvania. This is the first time that state prosecutors completely overruled the Vatican and took these criminal matters into their own hands as they always should have. The following MSM news report is even more shocking because the liberal media published it in all of it breath-taking detail. 301 ‘Predator Priests’ Named In Pa. Grand Jury Sex Abuse Report: ‘They Were Raping Little Boys & Girls’

The previous article basically breaks down the clergy’s MO and as well as the Church’s cover-up strategy that have been systematically utilized for decades. They way it was supposed to work in the interest of justice for the traumatized child victims is that Rome was expected to fix the problem with finality by getting all guilty priests off the street. Instead, the Vatican blessed the forming of a crime syndicate that was essentially a child exploitation racket overseen by the bishop and/or archbishop and/or cardinal. Local law enforcement actually worked hand in hand with the dioceses to methodically cover up every single criminal case that was brought to light. This conspiratorial relationship worked like a charm for a while but was eventually undermined by the sheer number of child sexual abuse cases.

Pedogate: Where Washington, D.C. meets Rome

Who doesn’t know by now that the Pizzagate scandal was centered in our nation’s capital because it represents the primary control mechanism of America’s political class. What better way to coerce them into approving legislation than to blackmail the guilty and bribe the vulnerable with pedocrimes.

There is no more graphic example of this deplorable dynamic than the incestuous relationship between the Churches and the Government, the priest and the politicians. This is where Pope Francis really screwed up if the published accounts are true. For the case of Theodore Edgar McCarrick, a retired American prelate of the Catholic Church, and a former Cardinal, exposes the whole game. McCarrick served as Archbishop of Washington, D.C. from 2001 to 2006. This appointment as Archbishop of Washington shows just how audacious the Church is in giving their tacit approval to the Pizzagate crime syndicate that still operates inside the Beltway.

Francis’s real problem regarding McCarrick is that he was told about his transgressions against boys and priests 5.5 years ago. And, yet, Francis still managed to reverse Pope Benedict’s previous papal punishment of McCarrick and somehow justify his egregious actions to his confidantes within the Curia.

In this dossier Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former papal nuncio to the United States, accused the pope of reversing sanctions imposed upon the disgraced Cardinal Theodore McCarrick by Pope Benedict XVI. He also alleged, among other things, that various curial insiders attempted to hamper Benedict’s own internal investigation of McCarrick, that under Francis the cardinal served as a kingmaker who was responsible for the appointments of various eminent bishops who are close allies of the pope, and that all of this was quid pro quo for McCarrick’s quiet masterminding of Francis’ own election. Viganò ended by calling upon the pope to resign.

Source: The sneering contempt of Pope Francis

Surely, the evidence cannot get more damning. That Pope Francis had such a serious lapse of judgment indicates that he is either on mind-altering medication or experiencing the onset of dementia. He may also be the willing product of a decades-long Jesuit-run mind control program — CIA MKULTRA-style — that fastidiously set him up for his tenure as Pope. No matter what the true reasons for needlessly creating this Papal Pedogate, Pope Francis is in a highly compromised position with virtually no way out except resignation. Half of the Catholic world loathes the man — rightly or wrongly — because of his ultra-liberal embrace of socialism. Truly, there’s not a Catholic conservative anywhere who does not want this Pope removed from office —YESTERDAY!

Special Note:

There has never been so much turmoil in the Vatican.

To call the reign of Pope Francis the most tumultuous, tempestuous and turbulent in papal history would be a gross understatement.

There is no question at this late date that: The Pope Is Going Down! Even Catholic leaders are calling on Pope Francis to resign.

When a Former Vatican official claims Pope Francis knew of abusive ex-cardinal, calls for his resignation you know the Pope has exceedingly serious problems.

And yet the normally talkative Pope Francis ‘won’t say a word’ about sex abuse cover-up allegations.

The writing is on the wall: Pope Francis will be the first pope since the first to be forced from high office for a profound breach of trust, violations of his papal oath and numerous crimes against humanity. Truly, this Pope should have never accepted the appointment; unless, of course, he was really a part of the NWO plan to destroy the Church. If that is the case, he will suffer a fate worse than any other Pontiff. And there have been some bad ones.

Bottom Line : The Black Nobility will eventually ruin anyone who agrees to do their dirty work. How can it be any other way?

Global Warming extremist

There is another tip-off concerning the questionable integrity of Pope Francis.

Being a chemical technician at one point of his life, he certainly could have deduced that the Global Warming hoax was perpetrated against humanity (as it was by the Illuminati). There is now plenty of evidence in the public domain that points directly to the fact that global geoengineering operations are the primary cause of Global Climate Change. Why, then, is the Pope so fervent in pushing the false Global Warming narrative that posits human-generated CO2 as the single greatest cause? See: Geoengineering Is The Primary Cause Of Global Climate Change, Not CO2

This website even sent an open letter to the Pope asking for his attention to this matter before he spoke in such an uninformed way to the worldwide Catholic congregation. The Global Warming hoax is the crucial piece of the NWO agenda that seeks to set up a “Global Carbon Control Matrix” as a prelude to a One World Government. In this way, the power elite plan to control all the natural resources and weather on the planet. See: NWO Cabal Pursues Total Dominion Over The Earth’s Weather And Natural Resources

Pope Francis presents the appearance of aiding and abetting this furtive scheme either as an unwitting dupe or knowing accomplice. Either way, he has frequently displayed his ignorance of the truth on this very important matter to the detriment of economically depressed communities on every continent. Because of this, the Pope is contributing to the further enslavement of peoples everywhere. Isn’t the Pope supposed to seek ways to relieve the pain and suffering of the masses?!

What follows is the aforementioned “Open Letter” that poses some essential questions and concerns to the Pope. It’s now apparent why neither he nor his staff ever responded. How can they possibly defend such a fraudulent position; one without any scientific basis?

Conclusion

Pope Francis finds himself in the midst of the worst scandal in Church history. His current plight is such that there will be no easy way out; and he will eventually face the severest of consequences.

He presented himself as a reflection of Saint Francis in this post-modern era. He took many initiatives which purposefully cultivated such a benign and benevolent image. However, the deeper he gets in to his reign the more it appears he is just like many other utterly fake leaders that the globalists prop up.

From phony politicians we fully expect such deceitful behavior. From the Pope, there can be no tolerance whatsoever. Once the common folk catch on to the high likelihood that he is an exceptionally dangerous wolf in sheep’s clothing, he will be run out of the Vatican as he should be.

The rogue CIA that was squarely behind the Obama deception is also behind the Francis deception. Their primary means of controlling the likes of Obama (and Francis) were many, but the strategic usage of Pedogate crimes is certainly the most effective. After all, the original Pedogate of the Christian era began with the Roman Catholic Church many centuries ago.

Prophecy fulfilled

It’s entirely true that Jorge Mario Bergoglio was specifically chosen to be the last Pope of Rome. This factoid is crucial to comprehend if one is to properly understand the present papal crisis. As follows:

Pope Francis, originally known as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was given a birth name that is quite telling. Bergoglio is derived from the word “berg” which means “mountain” or “large rock” in German. Mario is derived from the Latin name Marius which comes from Mars—the god of war. Jorge translates to George who is most associated with St. George “was a Roman soldier of Greek origin and a member of the Praetorian Guard for Roman emperor Diocletian” who was venerated by the Crusaders. The prophecy below points out that “Peter Romanus” is identified as the last pope. Like Bergoglio in Italian, Peter means “rock” in Greek, just as Romanus translates to “from Rome”. Hence, Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s own name points to the fact that he is the very last Pope of Rome. Even his middle name — Mario — refers to a tendency to warmonger.

Source: Pope Francis Really Is The Last Pope, Even His Name Says So

August 30, 2018

Author’s Note

As a young boy (early 1960s), the author of this article was often invited to the parish rectory by the assistant pastor. This particular priest often doted on me and singled me out as his favorite altar boy. During these afternoon visits to the rectory, I would sometimes be subjected to the most intense tickling after being cornered on his living room couch. At first I thought he was being abnormally playful, but soon came to realize that he was attempting to incapacitate me, which he sometimes did. This priest knew that I was unusually ticklish and took advantage of this to set me up to be a pedophile’s prey. Thankfully, things never got beyond the tickling stage. I told my parents early in this game who then discouraged me from making any further trips to the pederast parlor. This priest turned out to be one of at least three who were removed from all ministry within the diocese because of so many accusations of child sexual abuse reported over many years.

References

Did Pope Francis betray two priests when he was the Jesuit provincial during the Argentinian coup days?

Presidents, Popes, Queen, Elite Illuminati Pedophilia and Child Sacrifice

Addendum

http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/08/papal-pedogate-an-epic-scandal-consumes-the-vatican-and-incriminates-pope-francis/