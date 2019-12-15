SCHIFFgate Blown Wide Open, Schiff’s True Masters Outed and Global Conspiracy Exposed

Schiff’s Unprecedented Abuse of Power Proves the Ongoing NWO Conspiracy to…

…Collapse the American Republic and Subjugate the U.S. Citizenry to the Globalist Cabal

State of the Nation

Really, how does a thoroughly corrupt California Congressman rise to the level of House Intel Chairman, who then goes on a crime spree — IN BROAD DAYLIGHT — since the very day the Democrats took over the House, who then leads a transparently fraudulent Impeachment hoax that is on the verge of seeing a Senate trial?!

There are several checks and balances in the American governmental process that were supposed to prevent this dangerous type of flagrant abuse and misuse of power.

Therefore, there can be only one explanation for a career criminal like Adam Schiff being given the power to throw the entire U.S. Federal Government into political chaos and institutional pandemonium.

That Shifty Schiff has been able to carry out such an obvious criminal conspiracy to overthrow the POTUS — during prime time — is so inconceivable and beyond the pall that there can be only one reason.

That Schiff continues to lead an utterly fake impeachment process while both Democrats crow and Republican scowl has never happened before. Hence, the real power and money behind Schiff’s unparalleled seditious plot to overthrow Trump must be massive. And it is!

The New World Order globalist cabal that Schiff works for not only controls all of Deep State, it’s also directed by the notorious and all-powerful International Banking Cartel.

Schiff & Russophobia

It’s of paramount importance to understand that all of Schiff’s congressional crime sprees are being executed in order to fan the flames of Russophobia. Truly, the impeachment sham is much more about taking down President Putin and conquering Russia than it is about removing Trump. See: Deep State’s Impeachment Coup Much More Than Overthrowing Trump

Trump’s stated intentions to make peace with Russia and work with the Kremlin were diametrically opposed to the NWO scheme to re-start the Cold War as a prelude to triggering the hot phase of World War III. This is precisely why Rep. Schiff has been thrust into the MSM limelight.*

*MSM = Mainstream Media

However, there are specific reasons why Schiff continually demonstrates an extreme hatred toward Russia. The following critical exposé reveals that highly concealed Adam Schiff back story.

Only with the vital historical background imparted by the preceding link can IMPEACHMENTgate make any sense.

There’s another crucial piece to the Adam Schiff criminal history puzzle that also deserves attention by law enforcement investigators. As follows:

The upshot of this analysis is that Adam Schiff was chosen as the point-man in the Congress to lead a soft coup against the president, just as he has long been an easily manipulated puppet loyal to foreign powers whose only interest is the total destruction of the United States of America.

By the way, that little factoid makes Adam Schiff a stone-cold

T R A I T O R ! ! !

Not only has Schiff proven himself to be a loyal Deep State operative and undercover CIA agent, he has also exposed himself as a puppet of the New World Order globalist cabal. Most significantly is that Schiff’s financial support indicates that he’s a very willing pawn of the George Soros money machine, who is really a bagman for the Rothschild Crime Syndicate which is a HUGE backer of the Clinton Crime Family.

Schiff’s California district includes Hollywood which is the capital of the Pedogate control mechanism by which so many American politicians and VIPs are blackmailed and bribed to stealthily advance the treasonous NWO agenda. This is why the Intel Chair has shown an inordinate willingness to commit any crime — no matter how reckless — as well as engage any corruption necessary to carry out their nefarious schemes.

KEY POINT: There is now a HUGE Congressional scandal known as SCHIFFgate: A Deep State Op & CIA-directed Coup Goes Prime Time Led by a Clown. It behooves every patriot to comprehend the true depth and breadth of this Deep State deception.

But why Russia?

There’s a long and complicated history here that goes all the way back to the great Schism of 1054 between the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Churches, especially those based in Russia. Once that highly divisive East–West Schism took place, which has lasted right up to present day, the true owners of the Vatican (Hint: they are NOT Catholic or even Christian and it’s why the Pontiff wears a Yarmulke) planned for the long war. (The primary purpose of that war was to steal whatever was not nailed down throughout the vast Russian Motherland.)

That war was not only a fierce religious one, it was also political and military, financial and economic, social and technological in nature. The latest version of this epic feud between the East and the West (see how China and India are also deeply involved fighting the Zio-Anglo-American Axis) saw the aggressive launching of the Great Game by the British Empire in 1830. The Brits had already established an incomparable worldwide empire but the City of London banksters wanted more.

For the uninitiated, the Great Game is anything but a game. As a matter of historical fact, it represents an ongoing stealth war by the Western powers against Russia for the explicit purpose of stealing her natural resources, industrial base, state assets and vast landmass. Enslaving the Russian people, as the Western banksters did via the formation of the communist Soviet Union, is also very high on their clandestine agenda.

It’s essential to grasp the central plot and how the forgotten Jewish empire of Khazaria was used to drive a wedge between Russia and Europe. The primary descendants of Khazars are the Ashkenazi Jewry who populated what’s known as the Intermarium, a buffer zone that includes Ukraine, Poland, all the Baltic states and other countries that was created by Rome to isolate Russia after the Great Schism.

KEY POINTS: SOTN readers know well the formula utilized by the Global Control Matrix.

“Religious and diplomatic authority trump financial and

economic prowess. Financial and economic prowess trump

political power. Political power trumps military force.”

With this correct understanding, it ought to be obvious that Rome rules London, and London rules Washington, D.C.— the three independent city-states owned and operated by the Black Nobility of Northern Italy.

The Black Nobility first began to organize after the Eight Crusades as well as with the opening up of the East-West trade routes by Marco Polo in the later part of the 13th century. As a Venetian explorer and businessman, Marco Polo was surrounded by Jewish merchants and bankers in his hometown who were responsible for setting up the world’s first corporations. As such, many of these predatory corporate entities naturally coveted any country that possessed great wealth. Russia, China and India were the top 3 targets of Roman Catholic Church and her Black Nobility banksters throughout Venice, Genoa, Milan, Florence and Turin.

Once London became the new financial capital for the various Black Nobility power families, Great Britain was used to launch the Opium Wars against China, as well as the subjugation of the Indian subcontinent. However, it was the Great Game waged against Russia that represented the real goal of the predatory capitalists in the Financial District in the City of London.

In point of fact, conquering Russia and subjugating the Russian people by any means necessary has once again become the primary goal of the New World Order cabal. Even more significantly, keeping the United States and Russia apart at all cost is a hidden globalist goal that Schiff et al. are very busy trying to ensure. Were the USA to form a peaceful alliance with Russia, the extremely consequential meme of Russophobia would immediately lose its power over the collective Western psyche.

Europe’s Illuminati families know how tremendously profitable war between nations can be as even the prospect of armed conflict can be. The enormous Military-Industrial Complex (MIC) is a glaring testament to this stark reality of the Third Millennium. Which is why “Liddle Adam Schiff”, a flamethrower from the same Khazarian tribe, is being used to further stoke the flames of the intensifying conflagration between the United States and Russia.

It is also the modern-day Illuminati-directed secret organizations, such as the Committee of 300, Council on Foreign Relations, Bilderbergers, Trilateral Commission, Club of Rome, Royal Institute of International Affairs and many others, by which the covertly engineered wars between East and West are started.

There are literally hundreds of secret societies funded and financed by the International Banking Cartel that are employed to sustain the international environment to maintain Cold War 2.0. Their inflammatory rhetoric, as evidenced by Adam Schiff’s shrill war cry against Russia, is now unmistakable; he’s nothing but a warmonger and war profiteer. In other words, the Khazarian Mafia basically works overtime to first trigger the wars so that they MIC can then profit from the armed conflict, and then profit again from the ensuing opportunities of disaster capitalism.

There’s a very detailed history on Western Russophobia that was published by this Alt Media platform as a 14-part series at the following link. This series provides a stand-alone narrative and valuable background info on the ongoing Great Game (that’s really the fiercest and largest resource war on Earth).

KEY POINT: There is an end game that the NWO globalists have been planning for centuries where it concerns Russia. This exposé explains the strategy and tactics in glaring details, and was actually made possible by one of the key Khazarian hitmen working for the International Banking Cartel: STRATFOR Chief Reveals Zio-Anglo-American Plot For World Domination

Coup d’état CIA-style

What the body politic has been witnessing since Trump’s inauguration is a non-stop coup d’état. This soft coup is being run by rogue elements within the C.I.A., FBI, DoJ, DIA and other major organs within the U.S. Intelligence Community as well as by the Democrats. The CIA’s Mockingbird Media is providing both propaganda and cover for every single crime perpetrated in the conduct of this naked subversion of the White House by Deep State. See: SUPER-PSYOP! The whole thing was set up as a CIA-directed presidential entrapment scheme.

Let’s be very clear: this Democrat-led communist revolution is rapidly unfolding to the point where everything will change between now and Election Day 2020—EVERYTHING!

There is simply too much at stake for both sides of this epic war the outcome of which will surely determine the future of the Republic and fate of the American people.

“Only a massive and continuous demonstration

of patriotic people power can stop this naked

communist rebellion inside the Beltway. However,

Trump must first arrest the CIA coup plotters before

his window of opportunity closes forever. If a

violent civil war is to be avoided, the POTUS

must remove the Congressional leaders who

are mounting this coup d’état which can go

violent at anytime. Otherwise, many good folks

will die needlessly and/or suffer greatly.”

— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

(Source: OVERTHROW IMMINENT! American Republic Under Withering Assault by Communist Coup Plotters)

The easiest way for the globalists to determine the 2020 election outcome is to destroy those candidates who refuse to promote their Climate Change ruse. Trump is first on that list and is, therefore, Public Enemy #1 as well as the object of a persecution and prosecution campaign the likes of which this world has NEVER seen before.

What very few patriots understand is that Trump is but one man serving as the spearhead for a nationalist movement under massive and unrelenting assault.

“Folks don’t understand the true state of affairs.

Trump is one man. He really has very little support

in the Executive Branch. Deep State has used the

mainstream media to gaslight and intimidate

his entire administration. Few will make the bold

moves necessary to drain the swamp. Most will

ally with Deep State because they see only Trump

supporters getting arrested and prosecuted. This

dire situation is only getting worse by the day.

And it will continue to worsen until Election Day…

if Trump even lasts that long. This is why the people

must show some fang—and fast! Once Trump has

been toppled, the communist takeover will be

accomplished in short order.”

— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

(Source: OPERATION TAKEOVER AMERICA Nearly Completed)

SCHIFFgate

The single most compelling aspect of SCHIFFgate is: How in the world is Adam Schiff still in the 116th US. Congress in view of his serial criminality and career-long corruption?

Particularly in light of hijacking the House to run his own “Spanish Inquisition”, just how powerful the Shadow Government must be that totally supports his absurdly illicit impeachment process.

Clearly, Schiff has gotten away with so much serious lawbreaking and so many rule violations because his globalist masters coerce him in this way: Adam Schiff Directly Involved in Ed Buck’s Sodomite Drug Den.

Similarly, Deep State handlers threaten the vulnerable federal law enforcement chiefs with similar blackmail and/or bribery in order to stifle any real prosecution of corruptocrats like Schiff.

Truly, the only reasonable explanation for how Schiff was able to both acquire (without a warrant) and publish (an unprecedented congressional violation of privacy) the personal phone records of House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes is that his C.I.A. co-conspirators and FBI controllers got the job done.

This single act of official misconduct by Schiff has already had a chilling effect on the entire U.S. Congress. Every Congressman now operates under the regime of every phone call and digital correspondence being closely monitor ed by Intel Chair Schiff.

And this is only one small piece of the SCHIFFgate puzzle. No one has really taken the time to investigate the crime spree that he and his fellow traitors have carried out since Trump won in November of 2016. The following exposé only scratches the surface of his documented corruption and criminality:

Conclusion

It doesn’t get more dangerous for the American people than when the barbarians are inside the gate.

In the brazen traitor of Adam Schiff, the barbarians are not only inside the gate, they are leading many of the most powerful committees in the U.S. Congress.

How does that possibly happen except by the purposeful design of a much higher earthly power?! See: The Hidden Powers Behind the Destruction of America

There is, of course, another pivotal co-conspirator in this seditious plot to topple Trump.

That would be the Speaker — Nancy “the Knife” Pelosi — without whose necessary support Schiff could have never gotten off first base with impeachment.

Now Pelosi’s well-hidden back story has a different twist to it. However, only by apprehending the key linkages between her and Schiff will this global conspiracy to establish a One World Government make any sense. As follows:

Lastly, once the body politic becomes aware of this furtive communist plot to depose a lawfully elected POTUS, the patriots can arm up and get busy. The most important thing regarding the patriot response to this Purple Revolution is to prevent it from morphing into a full-scale bolshevik revolution.

Which is exactly why Soros Must Be Arrested, Prosecuted and Imprisoned to Prevent Civil War.

State of the Nation

December 14, 2019

Special Note

There is another method to the utter madness of Adam Schiff. The Democrats and their Deep State handlers know full well that CROWDSTRIKEgate is percolating right below the surface, ready to blow up at any time. Once that happens, and it will, the Democrat Party will likely be dissolved. Many now know that the DNC has become a steering committee for what is basically a communist organization set on USA disintegration. And CROWDSTRIKEgate proves there is no limit to their treachery and treason. See CROWDSTRIKEgate: A Massive Deep State Scandal that Will Collapse the Democrat Party