FIELD MCCONNELL Arrested: PICAZIOgate Blown Wide Open!

No one exposes PICAZIOgate

and gets away with it…

until now!

Field McConnell’s Stunning Arrest

&

The Most Radioactive Scandal in the USA Today

Submitted by the Florida Pedogate Investigation Team

SOTN Exclusive

“Here’s both the short story and the big picture: the Pedogate perps in Broward County, Florida had Field McConnell arrested in Pierce County, Wisconsin yesterday. Why? Because exploding an atomic bomb in the Alt

Media was preferable to detonating a hydrogen bomb in the mainstream media. That’s why!”

— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

Even very few Pedogate investigators and researchers know, but the world capital for the global child exploitation syndicate is Broward County, Florida.

There are several reasons for this fact of life in 2019. One of main reasons is the same explanation for why Jeffrey Epstein set up shop just north of Broward in Palm Beach County, Florida—that’s where the BIG MONEY is! That’s also where the aging Illuminati families are who want to stay young forever. The way they stay young is to pay BIG MONEY for the organs, tissues, blood and adrenochrome that are harvested from illicit child exploitation operations.

KEY POINT: It’s been stated by knowledgeable researchers that the Gold Coast of Florida — from Stuart to Miami — is home to the greatest concentration of Illuminati families on the planet. These families represent the really old money of the Black Nobility, unlike the nouveau riche of California. Those banking families of Northern Italy dating back to the end of the 13th century have their roots not only in the spoils of the Roman Empire, but also the plunder brought back from the Nine Crusades as well as the riches generated from the East-West trade routes opened up by Marco Polo’s journeys to China via the Silk Road. Now that’s OLD MONEY.

There are specific reasons why the richest families in the world chose the southeast Florida coast to live on which are beyond the scope of this article. Suffice to say, that the Gold Coast was chosen because of how prominently configured it is within The New Atlantis.

Now, back to Field McConnell’s shocking arrest.

The perps who ordered it knew that Field was striking at the root.

Anyone who gets too close to the real source of Pedogate is putting themselves in grave danger.

Not even those folks initiated into the secret workings Pedogate know that Broward County is the global headquarters for that child exploitation operation. Nor do they know that BROWARD COUNTY is the Operational Headquarters for Israeli Intelligence-Directed False Flag Operations and Mass Casualty Events in America.

Jeffrey Epstein

The biggest story in the United States today is the one that IMPEACHMENTgate knocked off the front pages—EPSTEINgate.

That’s because the Jeffrey Epstein scandal is truly the “Mother of all Scandals”. When that multi-decade criminal conspiracy is exposed, all the others will likewise be revealed. Then the Global Control Matrix will collapse in a day and a night. The New World Order agenda and One World Government implementation plan will likewise come to a screeching halt.

That’s why Field was arrested.

He was exposing the “legal muscle” behind the Florida Pedogate operation, which is just one franchise of the global Pedogate syndicate.

One wonders if Field even knew just how his BIG research project really is.

Timothy Holmseth

With Jeffrey Epstein out of the picture (he’s not dead), and his worldwide crime syndicate exposed like never before, the whole operation was put into disarray and left vulnerable to crackerjack investigative reporters such as Timothy Holmseth. As a matter of documented fact, Holmseth has been exposing the FL Pedogate scandal like no other journalist in U.S. history. Which is why everyone in the reigning BEAST system wants him gone—as in yesterday! See: Judge Threw Out Illegal Restraining Order Against Timothy Holmseth—How was it ever issued in the first place?

It appears that Field McConnell housed Timothy Holmseth at this home in Wisconsin. That living arrangement resulted from the reality that Holmseth was ruined by forces who were determined to shut down his exhaustive investigation into Florida’s institutional culture of child trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation.

This was Field’s fatal mistake. Not because he broke the law; rather, because he provided a safe haven for the highly courageous journalist—Timothy C. Holmseth. Field also issued some threats and promises that every Alt Media journalist has quietly made since Pizzagate was blown wide open in October of 2016

Not only was Holmseth onto the Epstein deep back story where it concerned high-profile Florida child kidnappings and killings Pedogate-style, such as the Caylee Anthony murder (Orlando, FL) and Haleigh Cummings kidnapping (Putnam County, FL), he was also onto the highly organized Broward County-run child exploitation ring.

Field must have taken on this major Pedogate crime syndicate in Florida because he knew it was the BIG one, as well as the lynch pin. That if the Florida pedo-crime spree was exposed, it could bring down similar crime waves in the other 49 states.

Back to Epstein and the Pedogate cabal.

Surely Field knew that once Jeffrey Epstein’s operation was shut down, others would try to fill the void.

What Field also knew was that the Florida franchise was connected directly to the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, the Podestas, and many other Democrat VIPs as well as to Epstein and Company. State Senator Lauren Book is a key player in this Broward County operation, especially where it concerns passing critical legislation in Tallahassee. (See chart below–click on to enlarge.)

Kim Picazio, PA

First, see the screenshot that follows of Kim Picazio’s own website offering her services as a registered attorney in the state of Florida. Why is her photo missing from her own professional site, which even shows a male profile? Isn’t that odd?

Now, here’s a photo of Ms. Picazio:

Here’s her own Instagram photo:

Just who is Kim Picazio? And, how does she conduct her law practice?

The following YouTube videos provide just a glimpse into the legal affairs of lawyer Kim Picazio:

What follows is a screenshot taken from one of the preceding videos that offers an important insight into Ms. Picazio’s professional MO.

The true story of Ms. Picazio is still being investigated by some of the same PIs and researchers who produced the following unparalleled exposés on the FLVAXgate scandal just a few weeks ago. Parts I and II of that ongoing vaccine investigative report follow.

The extremely nuclear content of the previous two links provided the impetus for this investigative report on FLPedogate. The proven conspiratorial details in each post unveiled a much deeper plot about Epstein’s Florida Pedogate operation that could not be ignored.

What happened during the FL vaccine investigation is that many theretofore unknown connections and key relationships were made and observed, respectively, which compelled us to look much deeper into the exceedingly corrupt Broward County pedo-crime network.

The bottom line here for the newcomers is that there is a deep connection between the recent legislative initiatives to strip both religious and medical exemptions from all Florida residents via Senator Lauren Book’s SB 64 and the Florida pedo-crime spree that’s been ongoing for many years. That perilous connection will be elaborated in Part III of the series.

KEY POINT: Infants and school children who have been exposed to the highly toxic childhood vaccination schedules are much more vulnerable to pedo-crime than those who have not. These mandated vaccines contain minute chips that can be used to profoundly affect the individual both physically and psychologically. For this and other reasons, FLVAXgate is directly related to FLPedogate.

Field McConnell

As many now know, Field McConnell was arrested yesterday in Pierce County, Wisconsin due to the execution of 3 felony warrants in Broward County, Florida. He is being held without bond pending trial as he awaits extradition to Florida. Which means Field could be in jail for a long time, even before his trial starts. See the “Extradition-Arrest Prior to Requisition“.

Such an arrest, given the flakiness of the charges in the context of today’s utterly lawless cyber-space, must have been executed to some extent to have highly impactful effect(s) on the Alt Media space. Clearly, the attorney who triggered these warrants — Kim Picazio — has a reputation for using the law to strong-arm anyone who crosses her. Such blatant abuse of the legal system occurs regularly in dark blue Broward County.

There are other purposeful black ops that take place in Broward, such as the staged Parkland FL false flag mass shooting. That transparent psyop was so successful that new gun control laws were passed by the Florida legislature not long after that fake mass casualty event took place. As follows:

Because Field McConnell is quite well known throughout the Alt Media, the severity of this arrest and detainment without bond will reverberate loudly among the many truth writers and speakers. The NWO perps who are pushing this malicious prosecution aim to intimidate every alternative news website on the Net. The truth will not be tolerated where it concerns such radioactive topics as Pedogate.

What follows is a screenshot of Field’s Twitter page. Please take a close look at the top entry.





No other person on the planet did more to expose the Airline Industry for their corruption in the technical realm than Field McConnell. After a distinguished career as a Navy pilot, Field became a captain for various commercial airlines. His uncovering of the “Boeing Uninterruptible Autopilot” was the first major setback for that aerospace company, as in devastating. See: How many passenger jets went down after Field McConnell warned everyone about the “Boeing Uninterruptible Autopilot”?!

Field’s other investigations regarding deficient airline equipment and easily manipulated safety devices surely set up Boeing to be exposed as a serial corporate criminal. Their latest and worst scandal ever has seen the grounding of all Boeing 737 Max jets worldwide. Anyone who bumps up against the Military-Industrial Complex triggering such dramatic consequences will certainly feel their wrath in one way or another. Hence, this malicious prosecution in Broward County is quite likely related to Field’s very real whistleblowing.

Even more disruptive to the global power structure, Field McConnell completely exposed the insidious and malevolent Senior Executive Service (SES) of the US government. His own sister — Kristine Marcy — helped start the SES in 1978 during the Carter Administration. Because of how central the treasonous SES truly is to the functioning of the U.S. Federal Government, Field was the man who essentially laid bare the inner workings of CROWNGATE: THE GREATEST CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY IN U.S. HISTORY.

Let’s face it: No one ever does such a great and noble service to the American Republic without suffering extraordinary “trials and tribulations”. See REMEMBER: Field McConnell was the first to expose the nefarious Senior Executive Service

KEY POINT: It should be noted that Field McConnell — wittingly or unwittingly — has sacrificed himself in the conduct of his advocacy for the children. Little did he know he would ever be jailed under these circumstances; however, because of the sheer desperation of the dark side they have blown PICAZIOgate wide open. Now the pedo-crime perps really kicked a hornet’s nest.

PICAZIOgate

What makes PICAZIOgate so HUGE is that its uncovering will trigger all sorts of citizen investigations into the Broward County Sheriff Department, Child Protective Services, Judiciary, DA’s Office, Court System, as well as the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Much more significantly, PICAZIOgate will break open major pieces of the EPSTEINgate puzzle. That will, in turn, expose the CLINTON FOUNDATIONgate scandal where it concerns child trafficking from various Caribbean and Central America countries to South Florida. The world will ultimately be made aware of the carefully hidden child trafficking networks associated with UKRAINEgate.

It’s of paramount importance to understand that lawyer Kim Picazio is apparently just a low-level pawn in the Florida-wide pedo-operation. That so many videos are available on the Internet which prove her various wrongdoings is quite shocking by any standard. They also reflect the actions of a real amateur who appears to be clueless about how she has been set up to take the fall by the hierarchy above her.

For instance, why would an attorney ever be taped making these types of claims to a subordinate PI? See PICAZIOgate: Sex, Lies & Audiotape (Video)

The deeper any researcher digs into PICAZIOgate, the more obvious it becomes that there is something VERY wrong in Broward County. What becomes evident is that there is a well established network of cops and lawyers, judges and prosecutors who are hooked into a county-wide child trafficking operation. See PICAZIOgate: Judge who unlawfully slapped Holmseth with injunction removed from office

However, this particular pedo-crime enterprise in Broward is only one of several throughout the state of Florida. But, it is the premier Pedogate crime syndicate in the USA because of the endemic lawlessness and corruption of Broward, as well as Fort Lauderdale having been established as the LGBTQ capital of the world decades ago. Consequently, the LGBTQ mafia essentially runs Broward from Lauderdale, particularly all the law enforcement departments.

KEY POINTS: Florida has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of ‘missing children’, child kidnappings, inexplicable child murders, child sexual abuse and child trafficking over the past decade. So alarming is this disturbing trend that there is now a network of likeminded advocacy groups forming to combat it. Parents who are deathly afraid that their children could be snatched right off the front yard by a drive-by kidnapper, or seized on their way home from school, or sexually abused by a school teacher or sports coach are banding together informally. Florida has become ground zero for this pedo-crime wave because the weather is quite conducive for kids to spend a lot more time outside, especially during the winter months. Likewise, many runaways go to Florida for the warm weather and these young souls are especially susceptible to all sorts of schemes and con men.

SOTN Editor’s Note: This report is a very much a work-in-progress. There are new developments every day now. Much is being uncovered by the various investigative journalists and Florida-based investigators and Internet researchers as they learn more about Field’s arrest and Picazio’s hidden work history, all of which will be added to this post in the days that follow. (These additions will be added as “Updates” at the end of this post.)

Florida Pedogate Investigation Team

Submitted to State of the Nation

November 5, 2019

Special Note: SOTN has published more original exposés and reposted articles on Pedogate than any other website on the Internet today. As soon as SOTN coined the phrase — “Pizzagate is Local, Pedogate is Global” — in the definitive exposé here, we knew this was the BIG one we’ve all been waiting for. The FPIT has informed us that their preceding report only scratches the surface of this never-ending pedophilia/pederasty scandal. And, that Part II promises to delineate the fine details of their in-depth investigation into PICAZIOgate as well as the many related criminal conspiracies that are much larger in scope and effect. While this post only represents a tiny tip of the massive Pedogate iceberg, it is nonetheless a pivotal piece of the plot.

Update 1

There’s a HUGE back story to this arrest that involves a competitor of Field McConnell’s organization known as The Children’s Crusade. Some investigators have suggested that a competitor, even though there ought not to be any competitors in the business of saving the lives of precious children, colluded with Broward County in the takedown of Field. His name is Craig Sawyer of Veterans for Child Rescue, and patriots sincerely hope that he had no part in this taking down of a dyed-in-the-wool patriot. See Is this the Craig Sawyer who just helped take down patriot Field McConnell?



Update 2

It has been suggested by various political analysts and Pedogate commentators that Field McConnell knowingly set himself up for this arrest. In this way he is willingly offering himself as bait to the Pedogate perpetrators. Of course, this shrewd tactic, if true, opens up vast opportunities during any discovery process to really expose Pedogate and get the never seen info and explosive data into the public record—FOREVER! If this is what Field is really doing, our hat’s off to him. However, if this is not the plan, everyone reading this post better put their hands together and, pray like there’s no tomorrow, for the protection Field McConnell.

Update 3

One of the darkest secrets of the legal profession is that many law firms are set up to do pro bono work with purposeful, yet stealthy, design. In this way these firms, both large and small, take on sensitive cases that must be perfectly controlled in order to secure the best outcome desired by the CIVIL & CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEMS. In other words, the pro bono lawyer is by no means working for the defendant; rather, they are slyly working for the prosecution. Is this why Haileigh Cummings mother — Crystal Sheffield — really fired Kim Picazio … and then went on to file a formal bar complaint against her? See: Why does Kim Picazio pose as a pro bono lawyer for cases involving highly suspicious crimes involving children?

Update 4

The real upshot of this exposé concerns the aforementioned term “legal muscle”. Also known as lawfare, this type of legal warfare is often used to destroy a person, family, business, non-profit or other entity that represents a serious threat to the status quo or the establishment. In the present case, Timoth Holmseth (especially working together with Field McConnell) does pose a very real danger to the Pedogate status quo. Whereas the Jeffrey Epstein story is quite HUGE, that’s a macro event. Holmseth, on the other hand, goes down the smaller Pedogate rabbit holes and exposes all the deep dark secrets that allow these odious conspiracies to do their awesome damage undetected over decades—that’s a micro approach. In order to correctly understand how lawfare has systematically taken place over centuries to keep the good guys in check, please read: How Lawyers Wrecked America and Ruined the World.

Update 5

What makes PICAZIOgate so instructive as to how Pedogate is still even going on across America is the extent to which it exposes all the key players. By and large, they are all lawyers. The judges, prosecutors, pro bono attorneys, as well as the legislators who write all the bad laws, are all lawyers. Taken together, they represent a formidable force vastly arrayed against the American people. The liars lawyer have also turned the USA into the most litigious society on Earth. The Founding Fathers anticipated this eventuality and much more; however, their efforts were surreptitiously undermined in this regard. See: The Missing 13th Amendment: *No Lawyers Allowed In Public Office*

Update 6

Thanks to our super sleuths for sending this little piece on Agent19 and Montagraph.

Just who are Agent19 and Montagraph? Why do they work for Picazio? (Videos)

Update 7

Much has been made of different videos of Field McConnell wherein he is allegedly making death threats. The deceitful posters portray Field’s typically candid comments as threats against certain individuals or other parties. However, a careful listening to his exact wording in those videos reveals comments relating to the “inexorable jaws of justice” that will eventually bite their asses—the Pedogaters, of course. How many patriots have not uttered the very same comments to their fellow patriots, family, friends and business associates after hearing about the inconceivable horrors associated with the Pedogate crime wave that has washed over the planet for centuries. What horrors? Here’s just one of myriad horrors committed against our precious children: KILL ROOM FOUND! Pegasus Museum owned by James Alefantis. What follows is an inside shot of the “Kill Room” located in Washington, D.C. that was recklessly posted by Comet Ping Pong Pizza owner James Alefantis himself.



Update 8

There are a number of retired and practicing attorneys within our ranks here at the FPIT. All of them have repeated the world-famous quote by the former Chief Justice of the New York State Supreme Court—Sol Wachtler. The truth-talking jurist made this hard-hitting statement shortly after his appointment as Chief Judge: That district attorneys could get grand juries to “indict a ham sandwich.”

Well, guess what? Field McConnell is now that “ham sandwich”.

By the way, when Justice Wachtler weighed in on a politically charged case before the high court in similar fashion, he effectively signed his own pink slip. Not only that, the good judge was eventually set up by a honeytrap, forced to resign, convicted of blackmail, spent 13 months in prison, and was then forced to wear an electronic monitoring device.



Update 9

Why are women so often operating at the hub of these Pedogate scandals? Because they’re usually not suspected of such egregious behavior toward powerless children?

See PEDOGATE: Women Operatives In Very High Places

Update 10

Speaking of extremely corrupt and powerful political women, some of whom literally get away with fixing primaries in broad daylight, Broward County is also home to the notorious Debbie Wasserman Schultz (DWS). The fired DNC Chairwoman is not only one of Hillary Clinton’s handlers, she’s also connected to many suspects in the South Florida Pedogate network. Given the extraordinary crime spree that surrounds DWS which always avoids prosecution, it’s no wonder that Broward County is her home base of operation. See AWANGATE: A CIA Black Operation That Used Pakistan’s ISI To Do The Dirty Work While MOSSAD’s Inside Woman Directs From Broward County

Update 11

What’s really driving the ongoing Florida Pedogate scandal? Even in the face of unprecedented exposure, this highly complex criminal conspiracy continues unabated! First, it’s critical to understand that money is no object to these Pedogaters. They have billions and can essentially buy anything they want. This worsening predicament — for all of humanity — is really a perfect example of where “absolute power corrupts absolutely”. These multi-multi-billionaires can have anything they desire, and what many of them crave the most is human immortality. Until they can transform their bodies into deathless bio-organisms via several transhumanistic technologies and techniques, the best they can do is utilize the various longevity approaches that the exploitation of very young and pure children offers. The stark endpoint of this destined-to-fail experiment is described in all of its astonishing detail here: Technological Singularity: Humanity Stands at the Edge of the AI Abyss

Update 12

Just how determined are the Pedogate perps to continue their fundamentally satanic enterprise and to thwart the forces of light who are opposed to them? See: ‘The Firm’ Is Going To Cut Off Timothy Holmseth’s Head – Erase His Brain

What’s not reflected in those threatening messages to Holmseth is the way they were generated through AI cyber-brains working 24/7 in the background to ascertain what Holmseth fears the most, so that he can be stealthily triggered and then manipulated to leave this case forever. Not only is Holmseth’s every single digital move monitored and evaluated via countless algorithms, his unaware exposure to extremely advanced AI platforms while using a smartphone or tablet subjects him to powerful mind-reading technologies. The most effective of these Autonomous Superintelligence entities can then send him daunting messages like those posted in the preceding link.

Update 13

After Broward County, Hollywood is the second Pedogate capital in the USA. What goes on in Tinstletown is quite shocking by any standard especially where it concerns outright child abuse and exploitation. See: Here’s how Hollywood shamelessly promotes child traffickng and exploitation (Video)!

Update 14

Orlando, Florida also configures quite prominently into the FL Pedogate operation because of all the documented abuse at Disney World. Wherever children congregate, pedophiles covertly show up in force. This has always been the case. That’s why so many coaches and teachers and scout leaders and camp directors and band conductors have been prosecuted over the years for sexual abuse and the like, even while on the job. Now we see that Disney World even has high-profile politicos watching the young girls. See Why does ‘whistleblower’ attorney Mark Zaid like so many videos of “Disney girls”?

Then there is this recent revelation about the same attorney who is leading the coup: How does the ‘whisteblower’ attorney boast about acquiring security clearances for “guys with child porn issues”?

Update 15

It’s crucial to comprehend that attorneys like Kim Picazio really consider Pedogate truthers to be “fringe domestic terrorist groups” (See Ms. Picazio’s own tweet in this link). The bigger issue is that she met with Obama-era DoJ officials specifically to crack down on investigative journalists who were uncovering many inconvenient truths for the Pedogate perps. Public Enemy #1 is, of course, John Podesta as heard in this utterly shocking audiotape of gross child abuse in action: Video & Audio Tape of John Podesta Horribly Abusing Young Girl in Torture Chamber

Update 16

There are a lot more connections between PICAZIOgate, EPSTEINgate and UKRAINEgate that will come out as investigators continue to piece together the Florida Pedogate puzzle. As an example, this presentation points out key pieces of the convoluted plot that may eventually put EPSTEINgate back on the front pages where it belongs: Field McConnell arrested for exposing #EpsteinCoverup & #PicazioGate (Video)

