Putin’s peace process works like a charm In Syria, Trump totally on board

Deep State and Military-Industrial Complex Mobilize Against Trump for Syria Exit

The Millennium Report

On the surface, Syria appears to be very complicated. It is … but then it isn’t.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has done a truly stellar job at bringing peace to a country that the Neocon Zionists were hellbent on first destroying, and then permanently balkanizing.

That meticulously planned balkanization plot by the US, UK, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Turkey seriously went awry when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan bolted from the genocidal conspiracy. See The Syrian Holocaust: A Preplanned Genocide And Forced Exodus

Erdoğan abandoned the Zio-Anglo-American enterprise to overthrow the Syria’s Bashar al-Assad after two key events occurred:

I. Putin Goes Ballistic In Syria, Obliterates The USA’s Secret ‘Mideast Strategy’

II. BOMBSHELL Exposé: The U.S. Military Used Incirlik Air Base To Stage Failed Coup In Turkey

These two HUGE moves on the Mideast geopolitical chessboard guaranteed the failure of the ultimate ZAA scheme to rape, pillage and plunder the Syrian, Iraqi and Iranian countryside.

The primary reason for the unparalleled and utter collapse of “Operation Balkanize Syria” is that it relied on the pivotal co-conspirator—Turkey. When Erdoğan pulled out, OBS was doomed.

Now Putin has painstakingly put together and implemented a brilliant peace plan that appears to be durable because all the major players have bought into it. The critical support, of course, came from President Trump.

First, Trump fired Neocon Zionist warmonger John Bolton; then he made a secret agreement with Turkey to remove US troops from the Kurd-occupying areas of Syria. This single masterstroke, engineered behind the scenes by Putin, has set the stage for an eventual enduring peace throughout the Norther Levant.

KEY POINT: Everything points to NSA Bolton as the ultimate provocateur inside the White House who engineered the fake UKRAINEgate scandal to topple Trump … because of his refusal to attack Iran after the Neocon-inspired false flags were carried out to blame Tehran. Now the MSM has published broadside after broadside against the White House in the wake of Trump’s stealthily executed exit strategy from Syria. See UKRAINEgate: CIA black op, Deep State psyop, Democrat coup, MSM distraction, Israeli espionage, Trump sting, or all 6?

By permitting the installation of the S-300 SAM System in Syria, Putin also put Israel on serious notice. Russian warplanes have since been scrambled to meet Israeli fighter jets in Syrian airspace many more times than the media have reported. So, even Israel’s endless unprovoked acts of naked aggression in Syria have been halted—FOREVER.

The latest gambit in Putin’s peace initiative that just took effect is the crucial “peace” of the puzzle. That’s because the intractable “Kurdish predicament” has been the thorniest of all to solve for all parties involved. Nevertheless, Moscow, Ankara, Damascus and Iran came to an agreement that no other state actor can disrupt, if only because of the geo-strategic locations of those key nations on the Mideast chessboard.

It won’t be long before Putin issues a decisive “CHECKMATE” against Israel where it concerns the calamitous Greater Israel project.

October 16, 2019

N.B. The following status report on the true situation in the Northern Levant and the subsiding Syrian theater of war today is as good as it gets. The key takeaway is that the Kurds had to somehow be tamed, which is being accomplished by the Turkish military incursions into Syria that have driven the Kurdish leadership to ask for Assad’s protection.

Escobar: Kurds Face Stark Options After US Pullback

Forget an independent Kurdistan: They may have to do a deal with Damascus on sharing their area with Sunni Arab refugees

By PEPE ESCOBAR

Asia Times

In the annals of bombastic Trump tweets, this one is simply astonishing: here we have a President of the United States, on the record, unmasking the whole $8-trillion intervention in the Middle East as an endless war based on a “false premise.” No wonder the Pentagon is not amused.

Trump’s tweet bisects the surreal geopolitical spectacle of Turkey attacking a 120-kilometer-long stretch of Syrian territory east of the Euphrates to essentially expel Syrian Kurds. Even after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared with Trump the terms of the Orwellian-named “Operation Peace Spring,” Ankara may now face the risk of US economic sanctions.