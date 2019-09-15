Google Exposes Itself as a Global Corporate Crime Syndicate

GOOGLE:

The Menace to Society Morphs into a

Global Censorship Monster

Google’s Global Crime Wave Produces a Censorship Tsunami

that Demands Immediate Prosecution, Takeover or Shutdown

Google has proven — over and over again — that it is the draconian censorship arm of the rapidly emerging tyrannical technocracy sometimes called the Global Control Matrix. This particular technocratic entity is at once totalitarian in its operation, criminal in its intent and rabidly anti-truth. In a phrase, the enterprise known worldwide as Google is dangerous to the extreme.

History and back story

Google is a Big Brother creation of DARPA’s information technology laboratories now run under the rubric of the Central Intelligence Agency in close coordination with the NSA and DIA. The following two links reveal the hidden back story.

From its very inception, Google was fabricated as a global censorship platform whose primary mission is to filter out the truth whenever it poses a threat to the establishment and/or the power elite.

Google is the plaything of The Powers That Be and ruthlessly used to disappear truth in all spheres of life.

The two greatest areas of threat to the status quo concern real conspiracy theories and health truth. This is where Google has intensified its efforts to remove all content that presents facts about such radioactive topics as the false flag 9/11 attacks and super-vaccination agenda.

Starve the Beast

The single best way to collapse Google is to “starve the beast”.

This corporate behemoth only survives through its various advertising platforms and especially their many revenue-producing ad delivery networks. Therefore, Google can be quickly bankrupted by radically shrinking its user base. The fewer the users, the less advertisers will pay to place their ads.

Really, why would anyone ever want to use a search engine developed by DARPA, overseen by the C.I.A. and censored daily by the DIA, FBI and other secret agencies within the U.S. Intelligence Community.

*Google is a creation of the U.S. Federal Government and the Military-Industrial Complex, so its primary mission is to censor any and all information/data that sheds a negative light on British-American imperialism, Deep State criminality and countless Khazarian Mafia exploits.

The only way to view Google at this point of it meteoric metamorphosis into a full-blown censorship monster is as an insatiable and mammoth “pac-man” gobbling up every piece of information and data on every person and entity on the planet.

As Google voraciously gobbles up more and more of the info-space throughout the World Wide Web, it increasingly dwarfs every other search engine platform.

Now operating as a massive and unregulated monopoly, Google uses many hegemonic and underhanded tactics to crush the competition. Because it’s secretly supported (and fed) by all the major organs of the Military-Industrial Complex, it maintains it ascendancy through the thick and the thin while the smaller search engines struggle.

The US government has permitted Google to exert unfettered control over the information marketplace just as it has allowed AMAZON to totally dominate the digital sales market. AMAZON has done to Internet sellers what Walmart did to brick and mortar storefronts around the globe.

Alternative Search Engines

Again, the single best way to bring down Google for good is to starve the beast.

As previously mentioned, Google only makes money from its immense advertising platform; hence, when their user base shrinks so do their advertising clients decrease. When that occurs in a BIG way, advertisers large and small will abandon the monstrous search engine.

There are several alternative search engines which do not YET censor as aggressively as Google does. And, they produce search results every bit just as good and thorough.

Here are some of those search engines, some of which may censor but nothing compared to what Google does routinely.

Bing Yahoo Ask.com AOL.com Baidu Wolframalpha DuckDuckGo Internet Archive Yandex.ru

Now remember:

Conclusion

Google must be broken up, dissolved, taken over, prosecuted and whatever else is necessary to take away its highly abused power and influence.

The best way is for people everywhere to stop using the exceedingly skewed search engine.

Folks can also file class action lawsuits that threaten enormous monetary damages for so much unlawful and destructive censorship. As follows:

There is no greater manifestation of Big Brother in everyone’s life than Google. Except that this Big Brother is really ugly and immense and despotic and dangerous to the extreme. What could be worse than systematically censoring truth everywhere, anytime, anyway the Google monster wants to.

For these and many other reasons:

Everyone Needs to Stop Using Google—Today!

State of the Nation

September 14, 2019