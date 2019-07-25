

Everything points to Epstein being suicided via a ‘false flag’ hoax

Will Epstein be Arkancided or just appear to be?

The Powers That Be Would Never Eliminate an Intel Asset as Valuable as Epstein

State of the Nation

The MSM news accounts about Jeffrey Epstein “attempted suicide” is really just false reporting, as usual, about another type of obvious (and carefully staged) false flag hoax.

Let’s be clear about one thing: Epstein is the most radioactive Pedogate witness in history, as well as the most dangerous to the power elite.

With that understanding, it’s impossible that Epstein will be allowed to turn state’s evidence against many of the most powerful and wealthy VIPs in the world today.

Given this transparent reality, it ought to be clear that the single best way to eliminate such a serious threat is to disappear Epstein by way of a false flag ‘suicide’ hoax.

Once ‘suicided’, TPTB can easily bring him back to life in a foreign location like Israel where he’ll feel right at home.

In this manner, Epstein can continue to function as a Mossad agent performing many of the same blackmailing tasks he did before only from a strictly private operating base that protects his true identity.

The Zio-Anglo-American Intelligence community would never eliminate such a valuable asset who has been active in the most sensitive areas of blackmailing and bribery for so many years. They know there will NEVER be another Jeffrey Epstein, so why would they take him out or put him in such jeopardy.

That’s right—they didn’t and they won’t!

KEY POINT: Given that Jeffrey Epstein is currently in custody at the Federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, he is the most closely watched and camera-surveilled inmate there. Not only is he and extraordinarily valuable state witness, Epstein is such a VIP in his own right and his case is so politically sensitive that the jail protocols require a minute-to-minute monitoring of him. Therefore, the appropriate jail authorities would have been made aware of his self-harm episode well before he got to the dire state of affairs described HERE. Hence, the highly suspicious nature of this entire jail event indicates that the perps are conditioning the public to accept his suicide when they do dramatically ‘suicide’ him for maximum media effect … unless, of course, this was really a failed attempt to follow through with their original scheme that was foiled by a “white hat” interloper. Now that Epstein has been moved to an unnamed hospital (maybe even located in the same jail), his pursuers will more easily Arkancide him … …. … but not for real.

Conclusion

It doesn’t get any bigger than EPSTEINgate. One Alt Media website predicted during the very beginning of Pizzagate that Pedogate had the potential to bring the whole house down.* See: Pizzagate is so big it will eventually take down the U.S. Federal Government, just as Pedogate will collapse the World Shadow Government

* Where “Pedogate is Global, Pizzagate is Local”.

Well, EPSTEINgate is the lynchpin for Pedogate. Once that pin was pulled, there’s no going back. In point of fact, both sides of the political spectrum are deeply implicated by this “greatest scandal the third millennium”.

Trump has already been tainted by ACOSTAgate, so he knows well the potential consequences (that have yet to manifest) between now and Election Day.

However, because of the well-known social degeneracy and sexual depravity of the Democrats, they’re much more threatened by the sordid saga of EPSTEINgate. The Clintons lead the list of susceptible VIPs whose conduct vis-à-vis Epstein is supported with hard evidence.

In any event, it’s of paramount importance for the Alt Media to investigate and disseminate all info/data now that EPSTEINgate Blown Wide Open, Pedogate Control Mechanism Exposed Like Never Before.

BOTTOM LINE : The Epstein ‘attempted suicide’ episode is just one piece of a complex psyop that’s designed to accomplish multiple goals. First and foremost, it has put all the low-level political perpetrators and intel operatives in America’s Uniparty on notice: that everyone is now vulnerable to being exposed with Pedogate evidence so they had better not even think about leaving the reservation of political correctness. Any violators of the non-negotiable Deep State code will either be suicided or disappeared or outright killed. For if even Jeffrey Epstein can be so quickly removed from the scene, anyone can.

