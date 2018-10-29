Everything points to a synagogue massacre that DID NOT take place at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life

No bodies. No injuries. No ambulances. No stretchers. No blood. No video of a single victim. No interviews with congregants or rabbis present. No photos of a single piece of real evidence. Nothing whatsoever has been presented that proves the synagogue massacre even happened.

But there was the photo posted above quite conveniently taken of a SWAT team member conspicuously carrying ‘the AR-15 assault rifle’ that was allegedly used in the mass shooting.

State of the Nation

SOTN challenges anyone on the Internet today to provide a single piece of evidence which proves conclusively that a mass shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, October 27, 2017.

Please email the evidence to SOTNeditor1@gmail.com. Thank you!

Recommended Reading for the Uninitiated

For those who doubt that such a false flag mass shooting can be carried out with perfect precision, please read the following exposé.

More than any other false flag mass shooting, this one in PA appears to be staged for maximum effect. And so it has been.

Of course, whenever so much time and energy is put into fabricating such a national melodrama, JUST BEFORE THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY, there are going to be multiple reasons for the Gladio-style psyop.

Exactly what are those objectives that the perps behind this fake terrorist event hope to accomplish? See: FALSE FLAG MASS SHOOTING: Pittsburgh Synagogue Targeted by Deep State-Directed Terrorist Attack

Video proof that something is very wrong

The directors in charge of this ongoing Gladio production cannot control everything, try though they will. For instance, this video taken from a BBC article reveals the extraordinarily high level of stagecraft involved.

Video of Interview with Authorities Handling Synagogue Shooting Reflects Something Very Off

Active shooter drill

As usual, there was an active shooter drill earlier this year just down the road at the Jewish Community Center in the Squirrel Hill residential neighborhood.

Don’t they always provide the false flag participants with some expert training before the main event?

The former rabbi didn’t even offer a very convincing presentation

The following video speaks volumes about the quality of the false flag participants who are being employed these days. Many even believe that these folks are paid crisis actors.

Law enforcement performance was also very weak

From the interview with the police department posted below, it appears that Public Information Officer for Public Safety Department — Chris Togneri — was ordered to give as little information as possible about the alleged terrorist attack. He really says nothing of any import as they neglect to do when these shocking shooting events are staged.

‘We have multiple casualties’: Police respond to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting (Video)

Conclusion

The reader is highly encouraged to do their own investigation of this alleged mass casualty incident (MCI).

A former CIA case officer has been doing his on research into this “October Surprise” terror attack and posted his preliminary findings here: Is the synagogue shooting yet another hoax where nobody died or just a false flag psyop?

Should anyone acquire a single piece of hard evidence validating the reality of this alleged MCI, please forward asap so that SOTN can inform the proper authorities. Up until now, the city officials have only presented a case to the public that clearly does not even exist.

State of the Nation

October 29, 2018

Required Reading

PERCEPTION MANAGEMENT: How false flag mass shooting hoaxes are meticulously staged and wrong perceptions are shaped

Video Reference

Critical Updates on Synagogue Shooting (Video)

___

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=106970